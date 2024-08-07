Coveo's generative answering, AI search, and unified personalization features will enhance Optimizely's content management systems by delivering more relevant, personalized, and scalable digital experiences for enterprises.

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Coveo (TSX: CVO), the leading enterprise AI platform that brings AI Search and generative AI (GenAI) to every point–of-experience, and Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform provider, today announced a strategic partnership to empower companies to bring AI powered search and relevance across sites to deliver personalized experiences at scale.

"We're excited to partner with Optimizely to help companies fully harness their content," said Ann-Marie Darrough, VP of Alliances and Partnership North America at Coveo. "This collaboration expands our flexible, adaptable approach, giving enterprises seamless access to our best-in-class AI Platform capabilities. This ensures content is easily discoverable, engaging, and personalized for every customer."

This partnership combines Coveo's AI search, generative answering, and relevance capabilities with Optimizely's powerful and composable content management system (CMS) to help businesses provide personalized, cost-effective, and connected experiences at every point of experience. This partnership applies to current Optimizely customers and new customers who opt for Optimizely's new SaaS CMS, featuring the all-new Visual Builder. Coveo's advanced search controls and pre-built machine learning models understand user context and intent, delivering personalized and relevant content at scale.



"We're excited that this partnership will bring the power of Coveo's AI-powered search and generative experience platform directly to our customers," said Jessica Dannemann, Chief Partner Officer at Optimizely. "Coveo's advanced AI capabilities and commitment to delivering personalized, relevant digital experiences will enable our customers to understand intent and serve up the right content, ensuring content stored in and across Optimizely is easy to find and highly relevant."

Key Features and Benefits of the Coveo and Optimizely Partnership for Customers:

Coveo's generative answering solution empowers users to self-serve with instant, accurate, and secure answers to their questions, reducing support costs and improving satisfaction. Hyper-Personalized Experiences Across the User Journey: Coveo's large suite of AI models understand user intent and deliver tailored search results, recommendations, and generative experiences, driving conversions and engagement.

Coveo seamlessly indexes Optimizely CMS content, leveraging robust metadata to power sophisticated search and ensure all content is easily discoverable. Unified Content Access: Coveo's unified hybrid index helps break down data silos and grants access to information across the enterprise – across and beyond Optimizely content – without requiring costly content migrations.

Developers can tailor the integration to their exact needs with multiple deployment options, customizable indexing pipelines, and flexible search UI development tools. Fast Time-to-Value: no/low code options and developer-friendly tools enable quick and easy implementation, delivering value from day one.

Ready to unlock the power of AI for your digital experiences?

Learn more about using the Coveo AI search and generative experience platform with Optimizely here: http://coveo.com/blog/coveo-optimizely-partnership

About Coveo

We strongly believe that the future is business-to-person, that experiences are today's competitive front line, a make or break for every business. We also believe that remarkable experiences not only enhance user satisfaction but also yield significant gains for enterprises. That is what we call the AI-experience advantage – the degree to which the content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their needs, intent, preferences, context, and behavior, resulting in superior business outcomes.

To realize this AI-experience advantage at scale, enterprises require a robust, spinal and composable infrastructure capable of unifying content securely and delivering AI search, AI recommendations, true personalization, and a trusted generative experience at every touchpoint with each individual customer, partner and employee.

Coveo is dedicated to bringing this advantage to every point-of-experience, using powerful data and AI models to transform the enterprise in commerce, customer service, website and workplace.

The Coveo platform is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified, SOC2 compliant, HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce ISV Partner, an SAP Endorsed® App, an Adobe Gold Partner, MACH Alliance member and a Genesys AppFoundry ISV Partner.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

About Optimizely

Optimizely is on a mission to make the lives of marketers better with Optimizely One, the world's first operating system for marketing teams. Optimizely One combines industry-leading solutions across content management, content marketing, experimentation, commerce and personalization, powering every stage of the marketing lifecycle through a single, AI-accelerated workflow. With the flexibility of a fully composable platform, Optimizely is proudly helping global brands like H&M, Salesforce, Zoom and Toyota create content with speed, launch experiments with confidence, and deliver experiences of the highest quality. Learn more at optimizely.com.

Optimizely and Optimizely One are the trademarks of Optimizely North America Inc., and are registered (or registrations are pending) in the US, EU, UK and other countries. All third-party trademarks cited are the property of their respective owners and are used only for reference purposes.

Forward-Looking Information

Kiyomi Harrington, Media Relations, [email protected], 226-753-1079