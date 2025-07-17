Coveo AI Selected by Docusign to Power Next-Generation Customer Support

With Coveo, Docusign aims to improve self-service success, streamline agent workflows, and ensure consistent, relevant answers across all support channels, helping customers and agents find the right information faster.

Docusign recognized that the Coveo AI-Relevance Platform™, honed over a decade of AI innovation, would provide the scalability, security, and intelligence required to optimize its customer support operations, drive efficiency, and improve both agent and customer experiences.

Coveo: The AI Advantage for Customer Support

Coveo's AI-Search and generative answering capabilities help some of the world's largest enterprises improve customer self-service, reduce support costs, and empower agents with the right knowledge at the right time. With 11 AI models powering real-time relevance, Coveo enables organizations like Docusign to:

Bring together various content sources to deliver the most relevant content instantly to customers and agents

Enhance case deflection and self-service success with generative answering

Improve operational efficiency by reducing the time spent searching for information

"As customer expectations for self-service and AI-powered support continue to rise, Docusign is taking a forward-thinking approach by investing in AI relevance," said John Grosshans, COO at Coveo. "We look forward to working alongside them to achieve their goals and deliver an exceptional support experience."

About Coveo

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

Our Coveo AI-Relevance™ Platform enables enterprises to deliver hyper-personalization at every point-of-experience, unifying all their data securely, with the highest level of contextual and prescriptive accuracy while simultaneously optimizing business outcomes.

Coveo brings AI-Relevance to the digital experiences of many of the world's premier and most innovative brands, serving millions of people across billions of interactions.

What we believe is bold: Digital is everywhere, Relevance is not. It's the only way to win in the digital age.

The Coveo AI-Relevance Platform ISO 27001, ISO 27018, and ISO 27017 certified, SOC2 compliant, HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce ISV Partner, an SAP EndorsedⓇ App, AWS ISV Accelerate Program member, an Adobe Gold Partner, MACH Alliance member, Optimizely Partner, Shopify Partner, and a Genesys AppFoundryⓇ ISV Partner.Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

