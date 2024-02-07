MONTREAL, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Buffalo Trace Distillery's Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley and Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician Chris Stapleton introduce Traveller Whiskey, a new, premium blended whiskey born from a first-of-its-kind artistic collaboration.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://biturl.top/jA7jqq

Explore Traveller Whiskey NEW Traveller Whiskey (CNW Group/Sazerac)

Bottled at 90 proof, Traveller Whiskey is characterized by notes of oak, maple, currant, and leather. Complex aromas of vanilla, aged fruit and buttery shortbread are rounded off by caramel and a touch of oak. The flavor profile showcases a touch of sweetness, followed by spice, toasted nut and woody flavors, closing with a robust finish. Traveller is a unique combination of whiskeys hand-selected from The Sazerac Company's award-winning distilleries.

"I believe what we've achieved with Traveller Whiskey not only represents our shared history but also a common artistic vision and uncompromising standards of taste." - Chris Stapleton.

"This is a whiskey for everyone. It stands up on its own as a smooth and sippable whiskey or works great in a cocktail. If you've tried whiskey before and been turned away by the burn – we think you'll take one sip of this and think to yourself, "OK, now this I can do." - Harlen Wheatley

Traveller Whiskey has been widely released to retailers, bars and restaurants across the United States as of 2024 and will be coming soon across Canada.

To learn more, visit www.travellerwhiskey.com .

About Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace Distillery is an American family-owned company based in Frankfort, Kentucky. The Distillery dates back to 1775 and now produces bourbon, rye and vodka on site. It has won over a thousand awards celebrating its expertise and wide range of premium whiskeys. Buffalo Trace Distillery also has a deep commitment to supporting charitable initiatives. Nonprofit organizations interested in learning more about the Distillery's efforts are encouraged to register their charity here.

To learn more about Buffalo Trace Distillery, visit www.buffalotracedistillery.com .

About Chris Stapleton

Kentucky-born Chris Stapleton is an 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 10x ACM Award-winner and one of the industry's most respected and beloved musicians. In the midst of yet another triumphant year, Stapleton is nominated for three awards at the 66th Annual GRAMMYs. The nominations follow Stapleton's new album, Higher, which was recently released to overwhelming critical acclaim.

Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, are also founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, which supports a variety of causes that are close to their hearts.

SOURCE Sazerac

For further information: [email protected]