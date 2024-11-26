FIREBALL CINNAMON WHISKY BECOMES THE OFFICIAL SHOT OF THE CALGARY FLAMES

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is proud to enter its second year of a 3-year collaborative partnership with the Calgary Flames, thus becoming the Albertan hockey team's official shot.

A MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN

Fireball x Flames (CNW Group/Sazerac)

A Canadian institution in and of itself, Fireball has long been renowned for its spice and heat. Appreciated by mixologists and cocktail lovers alike, its distinct sweetness and cinnamon burn have made it a staple nation-wide and beyond.



Brian Armstrong, the Senior Director of Food and Beverage at the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, says the partnership made perfect sense from day one: "The Flames are extremely proud of their Canadian heritage and aim to showcase the best products this country has to offer. And what better match than the Flames partnering with a liquor known for its intense heat?"

With this collaboration, Fireball joins a group of over 10 beer and liquor partners available at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the third busiest sports arena in all of North America. Fans will be able to discover the unique taste of the famed cinnamon whisky liqueur in both shot and cocktail formats at all Scotiabank Saddledome events.

Cheer on the Calgary Flames through the final weeks of the 23/24 NHL season while enjoying the unforgettable taste of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, at home, in your favorite bar or by the rink!

ABOUT FIREBALL

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is a spicy and sweet liquor produced by Sazerac Company. It is known for its distinctive cinnamon flavor and smooth finish.

Originally created in Canada in the mid-1980s, Fireball has since gained a massive following worldwide. It is often enjoyed as a shot, mixed with other beverages, or used in cocktails to add a fiery kick.

Fireball is made with Canadian whisky and natural cinnamon flavors, giving it a unique taste that sets it apart from traditional whiskies. It has become a staple at parties, bars, and events, beloved for its bold flavor and warm finish.

For more information about Fireball Whisky and cocktail recipes, visit www.fireballwhisky.com or follow us on social media @FireballWhisky.

ABOUT THE CALGARY FLAMES

The Calgary Flames are a professional ice hockey team based in Calgary, Alberta. They are members of the Pacific Division in the Western Conference of the National Hockey League. The team was founded in 1972 and has since become a beloved fixture in the Calgary community.

Known for their passionate fan base and competitive spirit, the Flames have a rich history of success on the ice. They won their first and only Stanley Cup championship in 1989 and have made numerous playoff appearances over the years.

Off the ice, the Flames are committed to making a positive impact in the community through various charitable initiatives and outreach programs. They are dedicated to inspiring and uniting their fans while striving for excellence both on and off the ice.

For more information about the Calgary Flames, visit www.nhl.com/flames or follow us on social media @NHLFlames.

SOURCE Sazerac