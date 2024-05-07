Countdown to OSC Dialogue 2024: Final week to register

TORONTO, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced that registration for OSC Dialogue 2024: Inviting, thriving and secure capital markets will be closing on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. (ET).

OSC Dialogue takes place Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and brings together business leaders, investors, senior regulators, and international policy experts to discuss current and future trends in capital markets and securities regulation, and the steps being taken to ensure Ontario's capital markets are best-in-class.

Highlights from the agenda include:

Opening remarks from the Honourable Peter Bethlenfalvy, Ontario's Minister of Finance.

Minister of Finance. Keynote presentations from American Theoretical Neuroscientist and Entrepreneur, Dr. Vivienne Ming , and Erik Thedéen, Governor and Chairman of the Executive Board of the Riksbank ( Sweden's central bank).

, and Erik Thedéen, Governor and Chairman of the Executive Board of the Riksbank ( central bank). Insights on the OSC's new six-year strategic plan from OSC Chief Executive Officer Grant Vingoe.

Perspectives on hot topics such as artificial intelligence, capital formation, the investor experience, and enforcement in the capital markets from leading experts.

The full agenda and complete list of speakers are available on OSC Dialogue 2024 page.

Registration:

To register go to OSC Dialogue 2024 - Registration.

Media attendance:

Media interested in attending OSC Dialogue 2024 should register in advance by contacting [email protected]

Continuing education and continuing professional development:

Attendance at OSC Dialogue 2024: Inviting, thriving and secure capital markets is eligible for CIRO and FP Canada continuing education (CE) credits and may be eligible for Law Society of Ontario and CPA Ontario substantive hours if the sessions are relevant to one's practice and professional development. Learn more on the OSC website.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk.

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]