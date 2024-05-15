Joint investigation leads to fraud, money laundering charges against self-proclaimed "Crypto King" and associate

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Aiden Pleterski of Whitby, Ontario, and Colin Murphy, of Oshawa, Ontario have been charged with offences under the Criminal Code of Canada as part of Project Swan, a joint investigation by the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) and the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC).

Mr. Pleterski has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1)(a) of the Criminal Code, and one count of laundering proceeds of Canadian crime contrary to Section 462.31(1)(a) of the Criminal Code. The allegations involving Mr. Pleterski are covered by a publication ban issued on May 14, 2024 pursuant to subsection 517(1) of the Criminal Code.

Mr. Murphy has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Mr. Pleterski was held for a bail hearing and Mr. Murphy was released on an undertaking.

Further information will be released tomorrow afternoon at a press conference being held at 480 Taunton Road East in Whitby at noon.

Any investors who were solicited by Mr. Pleterski or Mr. Murphy should contact the OSC's Contact Centre at 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free) or [email protected]. The DRPS and the OSC would like to thank all those who have come forward with information to date.

This investigation was conducted by a joint task force comprised of members from the OSC Enforcement branch and the DRPS Financial Crimes Unit. The DPRS and the OSC also wish to acknowledge the assistance of the Toronto Police Service, the York Regional Police, and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).

The DRPS and the OSC urge investors to always check the registration of any person or business trying to sell them an investment or provide investment advice. This can be done by visiting the Check Before You Invest and Registered crypto asset trading platforms pages on the OSC website.

