OTTAWA, ON, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Council of Chief Medical Officers of Health (CCMOH) strongly reaffirms its support for vaccination and its trust in established Canadian vaccine approval and monitoring systems.

Immunization remains one of the most effective tools for safeguarding health and preventing disease. Access to clear, transparent and trustworthy health information, including about possible but rare side-effects, is foundational to peoples' ability to protect and make informed decisions about their health and well-being. The role of health care providers has never been more crucial in this regard, given how the spread of false information, doubts about vaccines, and the relentless speed of social media have made it harder for people to know what sources they can trust.

Canada has a rigorous vaccine regulatory system. Only vaccines that have been reviewed and authorized by Health Canada can be offered in Canada, ensuring they meet the highest standards for safety, efficacy, and product quality. Canada has an extensive system to monitor vaccine safety after they have been authorized, including being part of a global network led by the World Health Organization (WHO). This system is able to detect and assess safety concerns, take appropriate regulatory actions as necessary, and swiftly adapt vaccine programs if the need arises.

Federal, provincial and territorial health jurisdictions are responsible for delivering their vaccination programs and work in close collaboration with Indigenous public health authorities to support vaccination. This includes determining which vaccines are publicly funded, setting eligibility criteria, and making other program decisions, based on recommendations and guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) and local assessment, committees and experts.

NACI is a Canadian advisory committee made up of experts in all aspects of immunization from across the country that provides medical, scientific, and public health advice relating to immunization. NACI makes recommendations based on scientific evidence, expertise, and Canada's public health needs[1]. The Committee follows a rigorous and transparent process, designed in collaboration with multiple partners and informed by gold-standard methodologies for evidence reviews. This process applies to a wide range of reviews, including re-evaluating existing vaccines, making recommendations for new vaccines, providing updates for influenza and COVID-19 vaccines, or adjusting dosing schedules as new evidence emerges. Vaccine development, research and evidence is continuously monitored and any safety concerns that arise are investigated immediately. All the latest evidence are shared promptly with provinces and territories, and relevant healthcare organizations.

People in Canada are urged to carefully consider sources when seeking vaccine information. Healthcare providers including doctors, nurses and pharmacists, are credible and trusted sources of information and are there to support families in their decisions about vaccination. Individuals and families with questions about immunization are encouraged to consult their healthcare provider, contact local public health authorities, or visit websites from trusted sources such as:

Health decisions are built on the trusted relationship between patients and their healthcare providers. Transparent dialogue is essential for navigating today's complex information and vaccine landscape. Prioritizing conversations with trusted health professionals, and consulting evidence-based information sources, helps people in Canada get the clarity they need to make informed health and vaccination choices for themselves, their families, and their communities.

The Council of Chief Medical Officers of Health includes the Chief Medical Officer of Health from each provincial and territorial jurisdiction, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, the Chief Medical Advisor of Health Canada, the Chief Medical Officer of Public Health of Indigenous Services Canada, the Chief Medical Officer from the First Nations Health Authority, and ex-officio members from other federal government departments. Learn more about federal, provincial and territorial collaboration on public health in Canada by visiting the Pan-Canadian Public Health Network website.

References Used

Regulating vaccines for human use in Canada - Canada.ca

National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI): Methods and Process

Resources | ScienceUpFirst

1 This mandate is carried out by the Comité sur l'immunisation du Québec (CIQ) in Quebec.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Contacts: Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]