Cosmo Music and Music Tribe to Enter Super Partner Relationship

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Cosmo Music President & CEO, Mark Hebert and Music Tribe CEO, Uli Behringer announce the entering of a strategic relationship. The focus of this Super Partner relationship is to deliver an obsessive Customer Experience with unique collaborative opportunities to carry all of Music Tribe's 1000+ Retail products, realize co-innovation of new products, co-marketing related to learning and education, as well as a unique supply chain integration to ensure all products are always in stock and readily available.

Mark Hebert (Cosmo Music) says, "The entire Cosmo Music team is thrilled to have been selected as Canada's Music Tribe Super Partner. Our shared vision for the future of heightened customer experiences including increased inventory availability and direct-to-customer fulfilment speed, as well as exemplary customer support and technical services align and position our organizations for mutually shared success.

"Cosmo Music has been a Music Tribe dealer since its original products were launched and have watched it grow into a global powerhouse of brands with superior quality and a loyal customer following. Our team of over 200 dedicated "Cosmonauts" will continue to serve Canadian Music Tribe customers with the kind of expertise, commitment, and passion that they expect and deserve.

"Our continued investment in best-in-class logistics infrastructure, extended digital and social media outreach, and ongoing customer and technical support training lends us as an ideal partner in Music Tribe's new supply chain model. We're excited to get moving and can't wait to see how the future unfolds!"

Uli Behringer (Music Tribe) commented, "We are very proud to have Cosmo Music join our Super Partner family. Both companies are extremely passionate to serve our Retail Customers. This strategic relationship will now open the door for a deep integration and collaboration – all for the benefit of the Customer we all love to serve.

"How will the Customers benefit from this new Super Partnership?

Product Availability. Music Tribe is one of the very few companies in the industry that manufactures nearly all its products in-house ( http://bit.ly/MusicTribeCity ). This allows us to ship all our products from our China and Malaysia factories directly to Cosmo Music's warehouses, saving huge time and cost resources. Our Customers will enjoy much faster access to our existing 1000+ Retail products plus all new products, all at reduced pricing. Innovative Solutions. Cosmo Music's tremendous product and market knowledge will enable huge opportunities around co-innovation for new products. With Music Tribe's 8 global Innovation Centers and 400+ world-class engineers, we will be able to turn around product ideas in record time. We'll soon be rolling out a Customer Co-Innovation application that will allow our Customers to directly participate in the definition and design of new solutions, products, and features. Product Marketing. Both Cosmo Music and Music Tribe will collaborate in the creation of digital learning and education content in order to help Customers to maximize the usage of Music Tribe's products. In the coming year we will be launching our Music Tribe Academy, an interactive Learning Management System, where our Customers and Partners can co-create courses and other content. Customer Service. With the setup of this new strategic relationship, Cosmo Music will now directly be supporting and servicing all Music Tribe products through its own Call Center and inhouse Service Facility. Music Tribe will serve Cosmo Music with global support services as well as spare parts supply directly from our factories, hence drastically improving the product turnaround time.

"Music Tribe's Retail products do enjoy an industry-leading 3-year warranty upon registration at Music Tribe's Community ( https://community.musictribe.com/ )."

