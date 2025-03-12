Cosmo Music Announces the Closure of Its Doors After 57 Years of Service

RICHMOND HILL, ON, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - After 57 years of inspiring musicians and creating memorable experiences, Cosmo Music, Canada's largest music store, announces the closure of its operations. This difficult decision follows significant challenges faced by the company after the COVID-19 pandemic, despite major technological investments and efforts to adapt to a changing market.

Beginning in 1966 as Cosmo Guitars, Tom Hebert's import business expanded into a retail store in 1968. The store in Downsview offered guitars and accessories, and by 1971, Cosmo Music relocated to Richmond Hill, adding lessons and a wider range of instruments. In 1975, brass and woodwind instruments were introduced, followed by a larger Yonge Street location in 1985. By 1990, Cosmo Music opened the Brass and Woodwind Centre, becoming a leader in the field. In 2008, the store combined its locations into one massive superstore, becoming North America's largest musical instrument retailer location, fulfilling the Hebert family's vision of a world-class music environment.

"We are deeply grateful to our dedicated team, loyal customers, brand partners, and the music community that has supported us throughout these incredible years," said the Hebert family, owners of Cosmo Music. "It's been a privilege to serve as a hub for musicians and music lovers alike."

Cosmo Music's retail store, located at 10 Via Renzo Drive, Richmond Hill, ON, will remain open for a limited time, with a closing date to be determined based on inventory and other factors. The company will hold a final sale, offering customers a last opportunity to purchase gear at discounted prices. Refunds for open orders will be processed, and customer support will continue to assist with inquiries during the transition.

Long & McQuade, a national leader in music retail, will take over the future of the physical location. Full details regarding this transition will be shared as they become available.

"Cosmo Music has always been more than just a store," added the Hebert family. "It has been a space where musicians found inspiration, created connections, and shared their passion. We're proud of what we've built over the decades and will always cherish the memories made with our community."

For more information, sale details, or questions regarding orders and services, visit CosmoMusic.ca.

SOURCE Cosmo Music

Contact Information: Customer Support: 1-800-463-3000 | [email protected]; Press: [email protected]