Cosmo Music and Efkay Musical Instruments Partner to Create Launch Music

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian music instrument distributor, Efkay Musical Instruments Ltd and Richmond Hill-based music retail superstore, Cosmo Music are proud to announce a new alliance in the creation of Launch Music - a new logistics, distribution, and marketing company serving Canadian music instrument (MI) dealers and global MI brands with a full complement of music industry-based services.

This new venture will synergize two of Canada's most prominent MI industry organizations with over 100 combined years of active involvement and expertise. Launch Music is located on Cosmo Music's current Richmond Hill campus in the heart of the Greater Toronto Area.

In combination with Efkay's current industry-leading listing of distributed MI brands, Launch Music will start complementing its newly acquired portfolio with several new partnerships still to be announced.

Howard Kalisky (Efkay) says, "I am so excited about the newly formed Launch Music brought about by the efforts of Efkay and Cosmo Music and the opportunities we will bring forward to all of our current and future global music brand partners. Talking with Mark about our different musical industry perspectives and having such a strong personal connection, it became obvious to both of us that by working together we could offer MI brands unique and formidable advantages they would not find elsewhere for the Canadian market".

"I couldn't agree more!" adds Mark Hebert (Cosmo Music), "In addition, the benefit of having Canada's single largest MI retail store located on the same compound with access to its multiple internet sales channels including leading market positions through cosmomusic.ca, amazon.ca, walmart.ca, bestbuy.ca, reverb.com and more on the way, brings a unique value proposition to brands looking to penetrate the Canadian market".

Launch Music will be led by Jean-Philippe (J.P.) Lambert who brings 17 years of experience in business development and guiding national sales teams in the deployment of scalable service offerings. Lambert says, "In Launch Music, we look forward to building the kind of partnerships that Canadian musical instrument dealers deserve and that global MI brands expect".

Launch Music's full complement of services will begin rolling out on April 1, 2021, including servicing Efkay's currently distributed brands such as Orange, Dean Markley, Mooer, Toca, Laney, 2Box, John Pearse, EBS, Singular Sound, and Groove Juice.

SOURCE Cosmo Music

For further information: Media Contact - Name: Jean-Philippe Lambert, Phone number: 289-809-6086, 1-833-215-3207, Email address: [email protected]

