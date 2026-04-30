Featuring dramatic series from Séries Plus, documentaries from Historia, Adult Swim's flagship series, the DC animated universe and much more for just $4.99 per month

MONTREAL, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. announced today that it is strengthening its digital presence with the launch of Vivéo, its new French-language streaming platform. Now available through Prime Video Add-on Subscriptions in Canada, Vivéo offers subscribers a rich and diverse catalogue of content at a competitive price of $4.99 per month.

Vivéo, Corus’ new French language streaming platform, offers a diverse catalogue of drama, documentaries, lifestyle programming and animated series. Available for $4.99 per month through Prime Video Add on Subscriptions in Canada. (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.) Corus logo (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

"This platform allows us to move beyond traditional broadcasting to give French Canadians a new way to access stories that resonate with them. By following the evolving viewing habits, we are making our French-language content available anytime, anywhere, and in a simple and user-friendly technological environment," said Julie Godon, Head of French specialty networks at Corus.

An Exclusive Lineup at an Accessible Price

As of today, Vivéo offers more than 200 series and films, representing nearly 2,000 hours of content. Thanks to an ad-supported hybrid model, the platform delivers high-quality programming at a very affordable price point. Each title has been carefully curated to strike the right balance between major fan favourites and exclusive discoveries, ensuring a comprehensive entertainment offering for all types of viewers. The catalogue will also be enriched on a regular basis, notably with new original productions from Historia and Séries Plus added the day after its television broadcast.

Vivéo's content offering includes:

Signature French‑Language Originals: Original productions from Séries Plus and Historia, including Annie & Joey , Bête noire , Anticosti , Steak, blé d'Inde, patates and Crimes du Nord , along with new titles from these networks added to the platform the day after their linear television broadcast.

Original productions from Séries Plus and Historia, including , , , and , along with new titles from these networks added to the platform the day after their linear television broadcast. The Adult Swim Universe: A go-to destination for the brand's bold and cult-favourite series, such as Rick and Morty , Smiling Friends, Common Side Effects, and Robot Chicken .

A go-to destination for the brand's bold and cult-favourite series, such as , and . International Hits: A proven selection of drama series, documentaries, and lifestyle programming, including Nightsleeper , Murder in a Small Town , Catch Me a Killer , Rust Valley Restorers , American Pickers , Big Food Bucket List , Fire Masters and Rock Solid Builds .

A proven selection of drama series, documentaries, and lifestyle programming, including , , , , , , and . Kids' Classics and Fan Favourites: Hit shows from Warner Bros. Animation and the DC animated universe, starring Batman as well as Teen Titans Go! and DC Super Hero Girls, along with timeless classics starring Tom and Jerry, Scooby-Doo, and popular series such as Looney Tunes Cartoons and Animaniacs.

A Seamless Experience on Prime Video

Through Prime Video Add-on Subscriptions, Vivéo delivers a smooth and intuitive viewing experience. Subscribers benefit from centralized subscription management and easy navigation.

Vivéo plans to expand its distribution by partnering with additional services in the coming months, with the goal of becoming a leading destination for French-language content across Canada.

To learn more about the platform, visit viveo.ca or subscribe directly at primevideo.com/viveo. Viewers can also follow Vivéo on social media at @monviveo.

About Corus

Corus operates the French-language specialty television brands Historia, Séries Plus and Télétoon in Quebec. It is a subsidiary of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B), a leading media and content company that develops, delivers and distributes high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 25 specialty television services, 36 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, Vivéo, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

Information: Marie-Eve Goudreau | Publicist, Corus, 514 904-3260 | [email protected]