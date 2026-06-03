GLOBAL EXPANDS 2026/27 SLATE OF TOP RETURNING SHOWS, ADDING HIGH PROFILE SERIES INCLUDING A FAMILY COMEDY FROM THE GHOSTS TEAM, ROBERT AND MICHELLE KING'S LATEST SERIES, AN LL COOL J-LED NCIS INSTALLMENT, AND TWO NEW CANADIAN PRODUCTIONS

Vampire Comedy Eternally Yours Starring Ed Weeks and Allegra Edwards, David Versus Goliath Legal Drama Cupertino Starring Mike Colter, and NCIS: New York Starring LL COOL J and Scott Caan All Join Global's Fall 2026 Schedule

New Drama Einstein, Starring Matthew Gray Gubler and Melissa Fumero, Comes to Global Mid-Season

Global Original Private Eyes West Coast Comes from Lionsgate Canada and Piller/Segan, Starring Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson, Premieres Fall 2026

#1 Reality Series Survivor, #1 Comedy Ghosts, #1 Drama 9-1-1, and #1 New Spring Show CIA All Return Alongside More Top-20 Hits Than Any Other Broadcaster*

Corus Extends The Morning Show with the Launch of TMS2, a New Daily Afternoon Lifestyle Program Hosted by Morgan Hoffman

Stream Global Anytime with STACKTV and the Global TV App

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TORONTO, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Global announced its 2026/27 broadcast season slate featuring four new U.S. acquisitions and the launch of two new Canadian productions. These new programs join Global's hit lineup, which holds 13 of the top 20 most-watched series this spring*. Global's fall 2026 schedule will deliver 16.5 hours of premium simulcast programming and is available to stream on STACKTV and the Global TV App.

Global TV Fall 2026 Schedule Grid (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

The new scripted programming acquisitions on Global kick off with NCIS: New York, which sees LL COOL J reprising his role as Special Agent Sam Hanna and also stars Scott Caan (Hawaii Five-O). This latest NCIS universe expansion follows Hanna (LL COOL J) as he returns to his hometown, New York City, and partners with a roguish special agent (Caan).

Then, from Emmy® Award-nominated executive producers Robert and Michelle King and starring Mike Colter comes Cupertino. The show follows a wronged lawyer (Colter) as he partners with a promising young attorney (Rachel Keller) to stand up against the giants of Silicon Valley in a David vs. Goliath battle. Ella Stiller, Busy Phillips, Nik Dodani and Renee Elise Goldsberry also star recurring alongside many more guest stars still to be announced.

Next up is new comedy Eternally Yours, from the executive producers of hit Global comedy Ghosts. This eternal love story is about two vampires, played by Ed Weeks and Allegra Edwards, who have been married for 500 years, living in present day Seattle with their oddball coven as they struggle to accept the human who is dating their daughter.

Lastly for U.S. acquisitions on Global this season, Einstein, a new light-hearted drama starring Matthew Gray Gubler and Melissa Fumero, joins the roster mid-season. In Einstein, Gubler stars as the brilliant but directionless great-grandson of Albert Einstein, who is forced to put his reckless antics behind him, utilizing his genius to help solve crimes with a local police detective (Fumero).

This fall also welcomes the premiere of the previously announced Global Original Private Eyes West Coast from Lionsgate Canada and Piller/Segan. Starring Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson reprising their roles as Matt Shade and Angie Everett, the duo has traded Toronto for the West Coast, embracing a fresh start both personally and professionally. As they settle into life in Victoria and launch a brand-new P.I. firm, Shade and Angie navigate the growing pains of starting over in an unfamiliar city: balancing high-stakes cases, evolving relationships, and the challenge of building a new community from the ground up. Without their trusted Toronto network to lean on, the pair must rely on each other more than ever as they tackle a slate of adrenaline-fueled investigations. From tracking down a missing student deep in the B.C. wilderness to extracting a murder confession from a surfer in Tofino, Shade and Angie quickly discover that life on the West Coast comes with even bigger risks, higher stakes, and plenty of unexpected twists.

Alongside these highly-anticipated new shows are Global's returning fall hits including the #1 reality series Survivor, #1 drama 9-1-1 and #1 new spring show CIA*. In addition, top 20-ranked series FBI, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, Sheriff Country and Elsbeth* all return as well as award-winning Abbott Elementary, plus heart-pounding Fire Country, and investigative, unscripted programming including Harlan Coben's Final Twist, 60 Minutes and Canadian original Crime Beat. Fan-favourite series on Global continue mid-season with the return of #1 comedy Ghosts, top 20-ranked Matlock and NCIS: Sydney* as well as Canadian Screen Award-nominated Murder in a Small Town.

Corus also has plenty more to celebrate within its award-winning Global News portfolio, as the home to the #1 morning newscast, #1 noon newscast, and #1 national newscast**. Reaching more than 16 million Canadians each month across linear and digital platforms***, with 91 per cent of viewing to our linear news broadcasts being watched live**** and five per cent growth year-over-year for live viewing on digital platforms*****. New this fall, the team behind The Morning Show, the #1 Canadian news/lifestyle morning program******, is launching its expanded series TMS2, with Global Entertainment's Morgan Hoffman at the helm. Please see yesterday's announcement with more details on TMS2 to be announced.

"With Global's latest acquisitions, original programming premieres and top-rated, fan-favourite returning hit shows, the network's 2026/27 slate is full of the biggest titles on television – delivering Canadian audiences a lineup of series across genres and platforms that truly resonate," said Jennifer Abrams, Senior Vice President, Content and Marketing, Corus Entertainment. "With Shade and Angie back on Private Eyes West Coast, the addition of TMS2 to Global's daytime offering, and some of the most-anticipated pickups coming out of L.A. screening week including Eternally Yours, Cupertino, NCIS: New York and Einstein, Global is poised to once again have viewers watching the most entertaining, engaging and reliable schedule with top-rated and fan-favourite shows every day of the week."

GLOBAL'S FALL 2026 SCHEDULE BY DAY

All times are ET and subject to change. New programs bolded.

MONDAYS

8 p.m. FBI

9 p.m. CIA

10 p.m. Harlen Coben's Final Twist

TUESDAYS

8 p.m. NCIS

9 p.m. NCIS: New York

10 p.m. NCIS: Origins

WEDNESDAYS

8 p.m. Survivor

9:30 p.m. Private Eyes West Coast

10:30 p.m. Abbott Elementary

THURSDAYS

7:30 p.m. Eternally Yours

8 p.m. 9-1-1

9 p.m. Elsbeth

10 p.m. Cupertino

FRIDAYS

8 p.m. Sheriff Country

9 p.m. Fire Country

10 p.m. Crime Beat

SUNDAYS

7 p.m. 60 Minutes

Full series descriptions of Global's new scripted series for the 2026/27 are available here.

A full list of premiere dates and times for Global's fall lineup will be announced in the coming months. For the latest updates, visit www.corusent.com.

Global's lineup of hit series are available to stream anytime on STACKTV, the Global TV App and GlobalTV.com.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Bell, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw Direct, Telus, Videotron and STACKTV, streaming available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, Bell Fibe TV app, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV, LG Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

Sources:

*Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, SP'26 STD (1/5/2026 to 4/19/2026) – confirmed until 4/12/2026, A25-54, Mo-Su 2a-2a, AMA(000), CDN CONV COM ENG, all stations based on 'Total' except for CTV Com, 2+ airings, excludes NFL Playoffs and Olympics.

**Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, SP'26 STD (1/5/2026 to 4/19/2026) – confirmed until 4/12/2026, A25-54, Mo-Fr 2a-2a, AMA(000), CDN CONV COM ENG, all stations based on 'Total' except for CTV Com, 3+ airings.

***Linear TV - Numeris PPM Data, 9/1/2025 to 12/31/2025 – confirmed data, Total Canada, Mo-Su 2a-2a, Ind. 2+ AvMRch(000), Global Total, all news airings (excluding specials). Digital Video – Sources: Adobe Analytics, Amazon Video Central, Total Canada, Sep'25 - Dec'25, StackTV excluded due to duplication with linear. Reach calculated using standard duplication formula.

****Numeris PPM Data, Fall'25 (9/15/2025 to 12/21/2025) – confirmed data, M-Su 2a-2a, A25-54, all Global newscasts (excludes specials, event coverage), Live viewing based on live vs. consolidated AMA(000).

***** Adobe Analytics/CJA, Amazon Video Central, Amazon, and Fubo, Jan.'26 to Mar.'26 vs. Jan.'25 to Mar.'25 (monthly average)//"Digital platforms" includes globalnews.ca, Amazon Prime Video, STACKTV, and Global TV App//For Jan.'26 the globalnews.ca number was adjusted due to a media time spent analytics tracking error for the website. Adjustment is based on historical data and actuals for Jan.'26.

******Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, FL'25 (9/15/2025 to 12/21/2025) - confirmed data, Global Total; rank based on A18+ AMA(000)/ TotMins(000,000), CDN CONV COM ENG, all stations based on 'Total' except for CTV Com, 3+ airings, M-F 6a-12p. News/Lifestyle morning show genre.

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About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops, delivers and distributes high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 25 specialty television services, 36 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, Vivéo, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About STACKTV

STACKTV is Corus Entertainment's premium multi-channel television streaming service that offers thousands of hours of exclusive hit content from the top Canadian TV networks, all on one platform. Stream series, movies and specials from Global Television, Flavour Network, Home Network, W Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Adult Swim, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Lifetime, DTOUR, Cartoon Network, Treehouse, YTV, and Disney Channel with new content added daily. STACKTV is available via Amazon Prime Video, Bell Fibe TV app, Rogers Xfinity TV and Rogers Xfinity Streaming. For more information, visit stacktv.ca.

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For media inquiries, please contact: Nick Seliwoniuk, Senior Publicist, Global Television, 647.461.1178, [email protected]; Jacqui VanSickle, Senior Publicity Manager, Global Television, News & Audio, Drama, and Streaming, 416.860.4224, [email protected]