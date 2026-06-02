CORUS ENTERTAINMENT EXTENDS GLOBAL'S THE MORNING SHOW WITH THE LAUNCH OF TMS2, A NEW AFTERNOON LIFESTYLE PROGRAM HOSTED BY MORGAN HOFFMAN DEBUTING THIS FALL

Bringing the Best Content Across A-List Celebrity and Entertainment News, Fashion, Food, and Wellness, TMS2 Also Offers a Shoppable Experience with Interactive Live Brand Integrations

TORONTO, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The #1 Canadian news/lifestyle morning program*, The Morning Show, is expanding this fall with a new daily afternoon show, TMS2. Hosted by award-winning entertainment news personality Morgan Hoffman, the new hour-long program will air weekdays at 1 p.m. on Global and stream exclusively on STACKTV beginning this September.

TMS2 premieres this fall on Global and exclusively on STACKTV. (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

Based on the overwhelming success of The Morning Show, hosted by Carolyn MacKenzie and Jeff McArthur, a trusted and beloved brand Canadians have come to love over the years, TMS2 is a new daily destination for lifestyle and entertainment news television, powered by the stars of Corus Entertainment's top programs across Global, W Network, Home Network, Flavour Network, Slice, Showcase, and more. Designed for today's Canadian viewer, TMS2 also welcomes expert-driven segments across home, fashion, food, and wellness, along with A-list celebrity interviews, bringing audiences closer to the entertainment moments they love.

"As the #1 Canadian news/lifestyle morning program* reaching 2.4 million Canadians on linear TV alone each month**, The Morning Show has long been a trusted part of Canadians' morning routines, and we're delighted to build on that legacy by introducing even more amazing content for viewers with our new afternoon program, TMS2," said Jordan Schwartz, Head of Morning Programming, Corus. "With Morgan at the helm, she has become not only a familiar and beloved presence for our audiences, but also a trusted voice for the latest in entertainment, and we're excited to bring that same energy and expertise to viewers every weekday."

Along with daily entertainment and lifestyle segments, TMS2 will also give viewers new ways to engage through shoppable and interactive features powered by Corus' commerce platform, NextScreen. Featuring innovative technologies for brands to connect with Canadian consumers, TMS2 will bring audiences closer to the products and brands they love through an interactive, engaging, and immersive shopping experience. Viewers can scan a branded QR code to explore curated, shoppable content with clear paths to purchase, allowing brands to move seamlessly from inspiration to action in real time.

"With the expansion of The Morning Show, clients now have more opportunities than ever to seamlessly integrate their brands into a natural and engaging shopping experience on TMS2," said Christopher Mercer, Senior Vice President, Media Sales and Solutions. "As we see retail commerce gain popularity, brands are increasingly looking for ways to connect discovery with conversion, which is something we can do through tools like NextScreen, in an authentic and real-time way."

The Morning Show, which continues to see audience growth year over year on linear television***, and securing 26.5 million minutes streamed and counting****, airs daily on Global and streams exclusively on STACKTV. Additional details and exciting news for TMS2 to be announced at a later date.

TMS2's Executive Producer is Morley Nirenberg and Supervising Producer is Sandy Chronopoulos. The show is produced in association with WPP Media Motion Entertainment.

Linear Source: *Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, FL'25 (9/15/2025 to 12/21/2025) - confirmed data, rank based on A18+ AMA(000)/ TotMins(000,000), CDN CONV COM ENG, all stations based on 'Total' except for CTV Com, based on Canadian news/lifestyle morning show genre, 3+ airings, M-F 6a-12p. **Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, FL'25 calendar months (9/1/2025 to 12/31/2025), Global Total, The Morning Show (Mo-Fr 9a-10a), AvMoRch(000), Ind2+. ***Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, FL'25 (Sep15-Dec21/25) vs. FL'24 (Sep16-Dec22/24) – confirmed data, Global Total, AMA(000), The Morning Show (Mo-Fr 9a-10a), A18+. Digital Source: ****Source: Adobe Analytics and Amazon (Sep.1/'25 to Dec. 31/'25). Minutes Streamed includes The Morning Show on STACKTV (Live + VOD), Global TV App (VOD), and globalnews.ca, Note: Globalnews.ca minutes streamed have been adjusted due to an analytics tracking error. Adjusted numbers are based on historical data and actuals for Sept.'25 to Dec.'25

TMS2 is a Corus Entertainment Network.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops, delivers and distributes high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 25 specialty television services, 36 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, Vivéo, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For media inquiries, please contact: Annie Arnone, Communications, Global News and Corus Audio, [email protected], 647.880.5052