CORUS ENTERTAINMENT IS CANADA'S ENTERTAINMENT SPECIALTY PROGRAMMING LEADER¹ WITH AN UNRIVALED 2026/2027 SLATE OF CANADIAN ORIGINALS AND ACQUISTIONS ACROSS ITS NETWORKS AND STACKTV

Seth MacFarlane, Mark Wahlberg, and Amanda Seyfried Reprise Their Voice Roles in TED: The Animated Series While The Day of the Jackal Starring Eddie Redmayne and The Paper Featuring Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Oscar Nuñez and Chelsea Frei Return for New Seasons on Showcase

#1 Specialty Entertainment Station W Network2 Unearths New Peacock Comedy Dig Starring Emmy® Award-winning Actor and Executive Producer Amy Poehler and Hugh Laurie

Home Network and Flavour Network, Canada's #1 and #2 Lifestyle Networks Respectively, Continue Their Momentum2 with Nine Upcoming Canadian Originals Including New Series Love It or List It West and Top Chef Canada: The Dessert Table

The HISTORY® Channel, the Nation's #1 Factual Network2, Has Two Upcoming Canadian Original Series Alongside Acquisition Titles Featuring Ted Danson, Tom Selleck and Kevin Bacon

Slice Continues to Deliver Must-See Programming Including The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, House of Stassi and The Daily Show

Corus' 2026/2027 Specialty Titles Will be Available to Stream on STACKTV

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TORONTO, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - With more top 20 networks than any other broadcaster and owning 100 per cent of the top 10 most watched entertainment specialty programs this past fall3, Corus Entertainment dominates Canada's entertainment specialty programming landscape1. With a powerhouse slate of star-studded dramas and comedies, premium lifestyle and factual storytelling, and family fun entertainment premiering across its networks and streaming on STACKTV, Corus' 2026/27 lineup solidifies its position as the leader in Canada's entertainment specialty programming space1. Reinforcing its commitment to Canadian storytelling, Corus will also deliver an upcoming slate of 11 Canadian Original titles spanning lifestyle, factual, and entertainment programming.

Clockwise: Home Network’s Rock Solid Builds, Flavour Network’s Halloween Bakeshop, Showcase’s The Paper, The HISTORY® Channel’s Curse of Oak Island, Adult Swim’s President Curtis and Flavour Network’s Top Chef Canada. Images courtesy of Corus Entertainment. (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

"Corus remains committed to investing in premium specialty programming that audiences genuinely connect with through standout content and purposeful commissions that champion homegrown talent and original storytelling," said Jennifer Abrams, Senior Vice President, Content and Marketing, Corus Entertainment. "The continued success of our lifestyle and factual brands, which consistently lead the ratings and captivate audiences across platforms, reflects Corus' strength as Canada's leading lifestyle and factual content powerhouse.2 By pairing beloved franchises and proven hits with both emerging and established talent, we continue to deliver premium entertainment experiences that resonate with viewers nationwide while creating meaningful value for advertisers."

Corus Entertainment presents its 2026/27 roster of new and returning series across its specialty networks below. For more details on all specialty programming, please click here.

SCRIPTED DRAMAS & COMEDIES

From first-rate scripted dramas to sharp comedies and heart-warming movies, Canada's #1 and #2 drama networks – W Network and Showcase2 – deliver premium entertainment featuring Peacock, Sky, and Hallmark original content, all available to stream on STACKTV. These new titles and returning seasons join the 2026/27 lineup in addition to the previously announced summer titles: The Five Star Weekend starring Jennifer Garner on W Network and Prisoner on Showcase. Additional broadcast details for new and returning series will be announced at a later date.

Showcase

From Seth MacFarlane, comes TED: The Animated Series, a sequel to the beloved Ted and Ted 2 films. This series reunites MacFarlane, who reprises his role as the voice of Ted, with his big screen castmates: Mark Wahlberg, as the voice of Ted's best friend, John; Amanda Seyfried, as the voice of John's wife, Sam; and Jessica Barth as Ted's wife, Tami-Lynn. Picking up 12 years after the conclusion of the last movie, John and his thunder-buddy Ted are neighbours, both with families of their own and dead-end jobs. The new animated series follows the success of Season 2 of Ted which was a top 5 specialty entertainment program this spring4 and the #1 ranked show during its Season 2 run on STACKTV VOD.5

The #1 program on Showcase this fall, The Paper6 starring Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Oscar Nuñez and Chelsea Frei is back for Season 2. The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch in the Emmy® Award-winning U.S. series The Office finds a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.

Critically acclaimed drama The Day of the Jackal – which ranked higher than any other show season on STACKTV during its debut run7 – also returns for a second season. Fronted by Oscar® winner Eddie Redmayne with Matt Bomer, Weruche Opia and Pablo Schrieber joining the cast this season, the series follows an unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal (Redmayne), who makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee.

Cyber thriller The Undeclared War returns for Season 2 with a fresh wave of tension and drama as the elite Malware Department at GCHQ grapples with the aftermath of a devastating Russian cyber-attack. Just when it seems the U.K. has gained the upper hand, Danny (Simon Pegg) and his team discover a mole in their midst and uncover a far more dangerous threat.

W Network

A team of dedicated archaeologists (and less-dedicated college students) spend their summer working on a dig site in Greece. Their discovery of a rare artifact sends them on the adventure of a lifetime in Dig, a new series from Emmy® Award-winning executive producer Mike Schur and Emmy® Award-winning actor and executive producer Amy Poehler with Hugh Laurie.

Mystery comedy series The 'Burbs starring Keke Palmer and Jack Whitehall returns for Season 2. Inspired by the 1989 horror-comedy film of the same name and set in present-day suburbia, The 'Burbs follows a young couple who have reluctantly relocated to the husband's childhood home.

As the exclusive Canadian home for Hallmark content, W Network attracts a dedicated fanbase of viewers through the brand's signature feel-good storytelling and annual seasonal programming events. Fan-favourite programming event, Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas, delivered massive audiences8 with an unmatched lineup of merry movies and festive series which ranked W Network as the country's holiday entertainment destination with last year's event reaching over eight million Canadians.8 The highly anticipated TV event continuously places W Network as the #1 entertainment specialty station among A25-54, F25-54 and Ind. 2+ during the programming event year over year.9

Hit holiday whodunnit series Mistletoe Murders3 (6x60) returns for Season 3 with more mystery and intrigue unfolding in Fletcher's Grove. From Lionsgate Canada and Headspinner Productions, the Canadian-created, written and produced series by Ken Cuperus stars Sarah Drew as Emily Lane, a small-town shop owner with a secret past, alongside Peter Mooney as local detective Sam Wilner. Executive producers include Jocelyn Hamilton (Lionsgate Canada) Michelle Melanson (Headspinner Productions) and Sarah Drew.

Adult Swim

Set in the universe of Rick and Morty, the #1 series on STACKTV VOD10, new animated comedy President Curtis follows the Commander-in-Chief and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with – from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena. Co-created by Rick and Morty executive producers Dan Harmon and James Siciliano, Keith David will reprise his longtime role as President Andre Curtis. Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jim Rash (Community) also star.

Based on the New York Times bestselling DC/Vertigo graphic novel by Anthony Bourdain, Get Jiro! is set in a not-too-distant future Los Angeles where master chefs rule the town and people literally kill for a seat at the best restaurants. A mysterious sushi master named Jiro enters a bloody culinary war to craft his recipe for revenge.

Genre-bending sketch comedy series The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza blends sharp comedy with surreal horror, diving deep into the subconscious of its protagonist to explore fears that are both deeply personal and strikingly universal.

LIFESTYLE AND FACTUAL

Home Network

Home Network, Canada's #1 Lifestyle Network2, announces a sizzling slate of five new and returning Canadian Original series.

The network announces the greenlight of Love It or List It West (8x60), bringing one of the world's longest-running and most popular television franchises to Calgary. Set against a distinctly Western backdrop – from modern urban skylines and vibrant cityscapes to expansive prairies, dramatic badlands, and the breathtaking Rocky Mountains – the series blends aspirational real estate with stunning landscapes and unique homes, giving the franchise a bold new visual identity. Introducing new hosts, interior designer Amanda Hamilton and real estate agent Robbie Kamaleddine, the duo helps a fresh batch of homeowners decide whether to renovate the house they have or sell and move to a new dream home. Love It or List It West is produced by Big Coat Media for Home Network.

Brand-new series Property Pursuit (18×60) sees designer Debra Salmoni helping ambitious homeowners level up, with episodes debuting this winter. From cramped condos to starter homes, Debra guides determined buyers through the emotional journey of climbing the property ladder in search of more space, more function, and a home that fits their next chapter. Property Pursuit is produced by MEM in association with Corus Studios for Home Network.

Beer Budget Reno (10x60) returns for a second season this winter, with Kristen Coutts delivering more transformational renovations for homeowners who have been told their dream home is out of reach. Beer Budget Reno is produced by Blue Ant Studios for Home Network and A+E Global Media.

Rock Solid Builds, a top 20 specialty entertainment series during its third season11, returns for Season 4 (8×60) this fall, following Randy Spracklin and his team who bring heart, community, and tough renovations in Newfoundland's notoriously harsh weather and rugged terrain. Rock Solid Builds is produced by Cineflix in association with Corus Studios for Home Network.

House of Ali returns for a second season (8x60) this fall, as luxury designer Ali Budd and her team take on more epic builds and big-budget renovations across North America. House of Ali is produced by Nikki Ray Media Agency in association with Corus Studios for Home Network.

Flavour Network

Flavour Network, Canada's #2 lifestyle network2, announces a mouthwatering lineup of new and returning Canadian Original series and upcoming acquisition titles.

Top Chef Canada: The Dessert Table (6x60), a new spinoff of the esteemed, long-running hit series Top Chef Canada, will bring together Canada's best professional pastry chefs to compete in the country's most prestigious dessert competition. Hosted by Eden Grinshpan, who is joined by two revered judges, each episode will spotlight sweets through culinary excellence and artistry in a showdown that will push the pastry chefs to create never before seen desserts. Top Chef Canada: The Dessert Table is produced by Insight Productions (A Blue Ant Studios Company) in association with Flavour Network. The Top Chef format is licensed globally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Top Chef Canada, last fall's #1 Lifestyle specialty program3, returns for a landmark 13th season (8x60) this fall. Hosted by Eden Grinshpan, the nation's most prestigious culinary competition will see 10 of the best up-and-coming professional chefs from coast-to-coast fight for the title of Canada's Top Chef. Top Chef Canada is produced by Insight Productions (A Blue Ant Studios Company) in association with Flavour Network. The Top Chef format is licensed globally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group.

As previously announced, the second season of the Canadian original series Halloween Bakeshop (7×60) – last fall's #1 new lifestyle series3 – and Holiday Bakeshop (7×60) premiere this fall. Hosted by Lauren Ash, who is joined on the judging panel by Kareem "Mr. Bake" Queeman and Colin Asuncion, these seasonal baking battles bring fun, festive flair and fierce competition, with eight talented bakers competing for sweet victory and a $25,000 prize. Halloween Bakeshop and Holiday Bakeshop are produced by Nikki Ray Media Agency in association with Corus Studios for Flavour Network.

Viewers can also look forward to new seasons of premium Chef Gordon Ramsay series including last fall's #2 lifestyle series Kitchen Nightmares3, following Ramsay as he revamps restaurants in crisis, Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service, where Ramsay goes undercover to expose and overhaul struggling restaurants using covert surveillance and surprise investigations, and Next Level Chef and Next Level Baker where chefs face unique challenges in a culinary gauntlet to be the food world's newest superstar.

The HISTORY® Channel

The HISTORY® Channel, Canada's #1 factual network2, has two upcoming Canadian Original series as well as new and returning acquisition titles that include proven ratings hits, premium factual storytelling, and star power.

Brand new co-production Mountain Men: Wild North (10x60) brings the long-running franchise to Canada's vast and unforgiving terrain. This new series follows a rugged cast of individuals who have chosen to live entirely off the land – on remote traplines in the boreal forest, along frozen Yukon rivers, and deep in the wilderness where the nearest help can be hundreds of miles away. Mountain Men: Wild North is produced by Blue Ant Studios Company for The HISTORY® Channel and A+E Global Media.

Countdown to Disaster (8x60) will premiere this winter, unraveling the sequence of events that transforms ordinary days into catastrophes, both natural and man-made. Each episode plunges viewers into the heart of the calamity: volcanic eruptions, nuclear meltdowns, plane crashes, bridge failures, floods, infernos and earthquakes that devastated cities and stunned people everywhere. Countdown to Disaster is produced by Cream Productions for The HISTORY® Channel and A+E Global Media.

Key acquisition series premiering this fall include returning favourites such as Season 14 of last fall's #1 specialty entertainment program, The Curse of Oak Island3, Season 2 of Hazardous History with Henry Winkler, and Season 7 of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch. Come winter, viewers can look forward to Extraordinary Origins with Ted Danson (wt) and Crime and Justice with Tom Selleck (wt), as well as History's Strange Fortunes with Kevin Bacon (wt) at a future date.

Slice

Slice, a top 20 specialty network this spring4, continues to deliver buzz-worthy unscripted series including the hotly anticipated premiere of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th. Celebrating 20 years of the franchise, a group of beloved Housewives from across the years embark on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, making their way through some of the most memorable locations in the franchise's history. The iconic cast features Vicki Gunvalson, Luann de Lesseps, Porsha Williams, Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards, Gizelle Bryant, and Lisa Barlow. New episodes of House of Stassi continue this fall, with reality TV's most notorious fan favourite, Stassi Schroeder stepping back into the spotlight to redefine her place in pop culture – but staying on top means confronting the ghosts of her past and a chaotic inner circle with a talent for disrupting her life. The Daily Show also continues with new episodes this fall, featuring the most trusted voices in political satire, including Jon Stewart alongside The Daily Show's News Team, including Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic with Troy Iwata and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

KIDS

From fresh original series to familiar characters to the return of long-standing hits, Corus' Kids networks have something for the whole family to enjoy.

YTV welcomes Adventure Time: Side Quests, a companion to the beloved original, Emmy®, Peabody, and Annie Award-winning series Adventure Time. The new series follows young hero Finn and his magical dog best friend Jake as they embark on adventures across the fantastical land of Ooo – partying with cloud people and punching evil in the butt along the way. Plus, new episodes from Season 2 of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball return.

Over on Treehouse, preschool favourites include Peppa Pig, Ready, Steady, Wiggle! and Rubble & Crew all return.

Disney Channel conjures up a bewitching new supernatural dramedy, Coven Academy which follows three teenage witches and their dangerously charming warlock peers at an elite magic school where power is currency, secrets are lethal, and attraction is a liability. Caught between ancient supernatural wars and forbidden love interests, the coven must decide how far they're willing to go to protect their city -- and themselves. Plus, new seasons of Phineas and Ferb, Big City Greens, Pupstruction, and Zombies: The Re-Animated Series return.

Sources:

Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, SP'26 STD (1/5/2026 to 4/19/2026) – confirmed until 4/12/2026, A25-54, Mo-Su 2a-2a, AMA(000), CDN SPECIALTY COM ENG, min 3+ airings, excluding sports.

Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada. FL'25 STD (9/1/2025 to 12/21/2025) – confirmed until 12/14/2025, A25-54, Mo-Su 2a-2a, AMA(000), CDN SPECIALTY COM ENG, min 3+ airings, excluding sports. Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, SP'26 STD (1/5/2026 to 4/19/2026) – confirmed until 4/12/2026, A25-54, Mo-Su 2a-2a, AMA(000), CDN SPECIALTY COM ENG.

Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, FL'25 STD (9/1/2025 to 12/21/2025) – confirmed until 12/14/2025, A25-54, Mo-Su 2a-2a, AMA(000), CDN SPECIALTY COM ENG. Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, FL'25 STD (9/1/2025 to 12/21/2025) – confirmed until 12/14/2025, A25-54, Mo-Su 2a-2a, AMA(000), CDN SPECIALTY COM ENG, program rank based on min 3+ airings and excluding sports networks. Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, SP'26 STD (1/5/2026 to 4/19/2026) – confirmed until 4/12/2026, A25-54, Mo-Su 2a-2a, AMA(000), CDN SPECIALTY COM ENG, program rank based on min 3+ airings and excluding sports. Sources: Amazon and Fubo, Mar 5/26 - Mar 25/26. Ranking based on VOD minutes. Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada. FL'25 STD (9/1/2025 to 12/21/2025) – confirmed until 12/14/2025, A25-54, Mo-Su 2a-2a, AMA(000), Showcase, program rank based on min 3+ airings. Sources: Amazon and Fubo, Dec 15/24 to Jan 21/25 (Ranked based on minutes streamed for The Day of the Jackal season 1 compared to individual seasons of other programs during this period) Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, W Network, CTC'25 (10/17/2025 - 12/28/2025) – confirmed until Dec 14th, Mo-Su 2a-2a, Ind.2+ CumRch(000). Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, CTC'25 (10/17/2025 - 12/28/2025) – confirmed until Dec 14th, CTC'24 (10/18/2024 - 12/29/2024) - confirmed data, Mo-Su 2a-2a, AMA(000), Station rank based on CDN SPEC COM ENG, A25-54/F25-54/Ind.2+. Sources: Amazon and Fubo Dec.28/'25 to Apr.4/'26 , Ranking based on VOD minutes. Source: Numeris PPM Data, Rock Solid Builds S3 (9/1/2024 to 10/20/2024) – confirmed data, Total Canada, CDN SPECIALTY COM ENG – excluding sports networks, AMA(000), 3+ airings, A25-54.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops, delivers and distributes high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 25 specialty television services, 36 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, Vivéo, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About STACKTV

STACKTV is Corus Entertainment's premium multi-channel television streaming service that offers thousands of hours of exclusive hit content from the top Canadian TV networks, all on one platform. Stream series, movies and specials from Global Television, Flavour Network, Home Network, W Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Adult Swim, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Lifetime, DTOUR, Cartoon Network, Treehouse, YTV, and Disney Channel with new content added daily. STACKTV is available via Amazon Prime Video, Bell Fibe TV app, Rogers Xfinity TV and Rogers Xfinity Streaming. For more information, visit stacktv.ca.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For media inquiries, please contact: April Lim, Sr. Publicist, Drama & Streaming, Corus Entertainment, [email protected]; Devon Cavanagh, Sr. Publicist, Lifestyle, Corus Entertainment, [email protected]