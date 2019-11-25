Correctional Service Canada - Escape from Saskatchewan Penitentiary - Minimum-security unit

James Fred Katsiris is 36 years old, measures 178 cm (5' 10") in height and weighs 76 kgs (168 lbs.) He has a medium complexion, blue eyes and brown hair. He is currently serving a sentence of 2 years, 2 months, 3 days for failing to comply with condition under recognizance, possession of property obtained by crime, traffic of property obtain by crime, traffic in schedule I/II substance, possession schedule I/II substance for purpose of trafficking..

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of offender James Fred Katsiris is asked to contact police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Darcy Begrand, Manager Assessment and Intervention, Saskatchewan Penitentiary, 306-765-8203