Correctional Service Canada - Escape from Regional Psychiatric Centre

Kendal Lee Campeau is 29 years old, measures 175 cm (5'9") in height and weighs 71 kg (157 lbs). He has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He has several tattoos, including a large neck tattoo, tattoos on the side of his head and on his hands. He is currently serving a sentence of 6 years, 8 months, for possession of a substance for trafficking, assault use of force, robbery, theft, disguise with intent, and mischief in relation to other property.

Matthew Shaundel Michel is 24 years old, measures 165 cm (5'5") in height and weighs 66 kg (146 lbs). He has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He has a large neck tattoo with a dollar sign and has several tattoos on his left hand and fingers. He is currently serving a sentence of 6 years, 8 months, 19 days for assault peace officer, assault with a weapon, obstruct public/peace officer, possess weapon obtained by commission of offense, break, enter and commit, robbery, disguise with intent, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime and theft.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of these offenders is asked to contact Saskatoon Police at 306-975-8300.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offenders as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest these inmates.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Tim Krause, Assistant Warden Management Services, Regional Psychiatric Centre, (306) 975-5400 ext.4155