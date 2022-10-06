OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada (PBC) extend their thoughts to the victims, their families, Indigenous peoples, and communities impacted by the horrific tragedy that occurred on the James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon, Saskatchewan, on September 4, 2022. We share the grief felt by the residents of these communities and all Canadians, particularly those who have lost family members and friends.

To fully understand the circumstances surrounding this tragedy, Anne Kelly, Commissioner of CSC, and Jennifer Oades, Chairperson of the PBC, have convened a National Joint Board of Investigation (BOI) into the Statutory Release, community supervision and PBC decisions in the case of Myles Sanderson.

The National Joint BOI process is guided by requirements set out in the Corrections and Conditional Release Act. It is an administrative investigation that will thoroughly analyze all of the facts and circumstances, including whether laws, policies and protocols were followed, and identify any recommendations and corrective measures, as needed.

The National Joint BOI is comprised of six members (two external community co-chairs and four members from the organizations); three members of the committee are Indigenous, and all members have experience and expertise in the criminal justice system. An Independent Observer, an Indigenous person, is also being appointed to ensure that the investigation process is thorough and impartial.

We are committed to completing this investigation in a timely manner while ensuring that we do not impede any other investigations or the coroner's inquest currently underway.

Once the National Joint BOI is completed, we will publicly share the findings and any recommendations.

Quick facts:

The PBC and CSC are separate agencies under the Public Safety Canada Portfolio. Both agencies have different roles related to the correctional and conditional release system.

The PBC is an independent administrative tribunal that makes conditional release, pardon/record suspension and expungement decisions, as well as clemency recommendations.

CSC oversees the custody and community reintegration of offenders serving sentences of two years or more, through meaningful interventions, programs and services.

