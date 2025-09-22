EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - At 8:17 a.m. on September 22, 2025, inmate Tyrrel Bigchild was apprehended by the Edmonton Police Service.



This inmate had been unlawfully at large from Stan Daniels Healing Centre, a minimum-security Section 81 facility, since August 30, 2025.

The Correctional Service of Canada and the Native Couselling Services of Alberta are conducting a joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of its correctional institutions, staff, and the public remains the highest priority of the Correctional Service of Canada.

Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203