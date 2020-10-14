MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Montreal Economic Institute is releasing a video animation online today promoting "super nurses" and "super pharmacists" as a way to deal with Quebec's overcrowded health care system.

"Nurse practitioners and pharmacists play a greater role in several Canadian provinces, to the great benefit of the population. Quebec has made some progress, but we need to pick up the pace," says Miguel Ouellette, Economist at the MEI. "For example, why not follow Ontario's lead, where pharmacists can administer COVID-19 tests?" asks the researcher.

"It is widely acknowledged that nurse practitioners are able to address our most pressing front line needs. Unfortunately, corporatism and interest groups too often manage to slow progress. The same thing applies in the case of pharmacists," adds Mr. Ouellette.

