MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - High taxes and excessive regulation are making it harder for Canadians to climb the income ladder, shows a study published this morning by the MEI.

"We wanted to find out what economic conditions are required to help Canadians who aspire to do better than their parents reach those aspirations," explains Vincent Geloso, senior economist at the MEI and co-author of the study. "Economic studies have clearly shown that lower taxes and regulatory burdens tend to favour growth and income mobility, to the benefit of the least well-off in society."

The researcher quotes Nobel Prize winner Gary Becker's work which suggests markets are potent vehicles for income mobility.

Further research has shown that higher levels of economic freedom lead to higher income mobility, both directly by giving individuals more opportunities to increase their incomes, and indirectly by favouring economic growth, which tends to have a higher net positive effect on the least wealthy.

Using Quebec as a case study, the MEI's publication illustrates how lower economic freedom correlates with a reduction in social mobility.

Quebec ranks the lowest among Canadian provinces in terms of economic freedom. That is due to a high level of taxation, regulation and government involvement in the economy.

For example, the province has long had the highest level of fiscal pressure in the country, with taxes taking up an estimated 38.9 per cent of all economic activity in the province in 2022.

The authors explain that a high tax burden reduces income mobility by limiting an individual's ability to keep their earnings and invest it.

"The unfortunate reality is that Quebec's status as a high tax and high regulation jurisdiction prevents a large number of Quebecers from moving up the income ladder," said Gabriel Giguère, senior policy analyst at the MEI and coauthor of the study. "The data is clear, there are more people stuck in the same income decile than there would otherwise have been because of government intervention, and that should be condemned."

Using longitudinal data from Statistics Canada, the study tracks the percentage of Canadians in the poorest 10 per cent who managed to see their incomes rise by three deciles or more between 2016 and 2021, essentially joining the lower middle-class or more. This is a concept known as relative income mobility.

It finds that Quebec, which has the lowest levels of economic freedom in the country, also has the lowest levels of income mobility amongst Canada's most populous provinces.

After taxes and redistribution, the percentage of Quebecers in the lowest decile who joined the lower middle-class or above between 2016 and 2021 were 20.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, the province of Alberta, which has the highest level of economic freedom in the country, also has the highest levels of income mobility.

After taxes and redistribution, the percentage of Albertan in the lowest decile who joined the lower middle-class of above between 2016 and 2021 were 25.5 per cent.

If Quebec had a similar level of relative mobility as Alberta, an additional 25,400 Quebecers could have left the poorest decile to join the lower middle-class or above between 2016 and 2021.

The study also looks the evolution of income mobility for different generations of Quebecers. It finds that Quebecers born to parents who were within the bottom 20 per cent of income earners in the early 1960s were 6.1 percentage points less likely to inherit this socioeconomic status than those born in the early 1980s.

"As the welfare state expanded in Quebec, so has the likelihood of being stuck in the same socio-economic state as one's parents," explains Giguère. "We might have gained more economic equality, but it has been at the expense of growth and our ability to improve our situation."

