Corporate Knights ranks Toronto Hydro second among the most sustainable public corporations in the world

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Toronto Hydro has ranked second among the most sustainable public corporations in the world in Corporate Knights Magazine.

For more than 20 years, Corporate Knights Inc. has published one of the world's largest circulation magazines with a specific focus on the intersection of business and sustainability.

The ranking is compiled by Corporate Knights and recognizes public sector companies worldwide that demonstrate strong sustainability performance. To be eligible, companies must have at least $1 billion in revenue and disclose their greenhouse gas emissions. Scoring is based on a transparent methodology that evaluates sustainability indicators, including the percentage of revenue earned from sustainable products and services, as defined by the Corporate Knights Sustainable Economy Taxonomy.

Toronto Hydro was selected as one of the Global 25 Most Sustainable Public Sector Corporations in the World in recognition of its leadership in key sustainability areas, including its commitment to reaching net-zero scope one emissions (direct emissions) in its operations by 2040.

This is Corporate Knights Magazine's inaugural Global 25 Most Sustainable Public Sector Corporations in the World ranking

Toronto Hydro has been recognized seven times for its leadership in Environmental, Social and Governance, sustainability and climate adaptation by Corporate Knights Inc.'s Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada list

Toronto Hydro is one of only 12 electrical utilities in Canada to be designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada, in recognition of our sustainability performance

Toronto Hydro operates an externally certified Environmental, Health and Safety Management System in accordance with the International Organization for Standardization's (ISO) 2015 Standard for Environmental Management Systems (ISO 14001:2015) and 2018 Standard for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems (ISO 45001:2018)

Electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles accounted for 29 per cent of Toronto Hydro's fleet in 2024

Toronto Hydro achieved a 19 per cent reduction in building emissions compared to the last five years

"Toronto Hydro is proud to be recognized as one of the most sustainable public corporations in the world. Sustainability is one of our core values and is integral to providing safe and reliable service to customers. While there is still more work to be done on our path towards building a more sustainable future, I would like to thank Corporate Knights for recognizing Toronto Hydro's ongoing efforts in this area."

- Jana Mosley, President and CEO, Toronto Hydro

Toronto Hydro is a holding company which wholly owns two subsidiaries:

Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited (THESL) – distributes electricity; and

Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc. – provides streetlighting and expressway lighting services in the city of Toronto

The principal business of Toronto Hydro and its subsidiaries is the distribution of electricity by THESL, which owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada, it has approximately 796,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 18 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

