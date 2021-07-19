Corona Canada Spearheads Responsible Travel Initiative with New 'Officer of Natural Wonder' Role

Through the Officer of Natural Wonder role, one Canadian will have a chance to travel across the country for two months in a fully customized van, sharing their experience in discovering Canada's natural wonders along the way. During their journey, the Officer of Natural Wonder will aim to educate Canadians about the importance of preserving nature – making stops at both notable and hidden gem locations across the country – and will provide tips on how to enjoy travel while creating as minimal of an environmental impact as possible. The Officer of Natural Wonder will travel through British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia with a set itinerary, between September 8, 2021 and November 1, 2021, and will receive a salary of $20,000 plus expenses.

"Corona has a deep connection to celebrating and being enjoyed in nature," says Mike Bascom, Senior Marketing Director, Corona Canada. "That's why the Officer of Natural Wonder role was created – to allow Canadians to discover Canada's stunning environment through the experience of the selected traveller, while providing a much-needed educational component about how to explore our country responsibly. This opportunity not only reinforces the brands natural credentials, but it also helps ensure we can continue to enjoy the beauty of Canada's natural environment."

Since 2020, there has been a surge in Canadians discovering the country's natural beauty. However, this heightened desire for local exploration has resulted in a substantial environmental footprint. As part of the job description, the Officer of Natural Wonder will interact with the local communities they visit to help identify small, but significant improvements they can make, in an effort to protect the natural world and encourage others to do the same.

"There are so many natural hidden gems to discover in Canada and as Canadians, we need to do our part in ensuring the magnificence of our country remains intact," says Paul Zizka, professional photographer and Corona Canada spokesperson. "Corona spearheading the Officer of Natural Wonder initiative is not only an amazing opportunity for the selected individual, but a phenomenal educational moment for Canadians at large."

How to apply:

Visit the Corona Canada website to view the full position details and to submit an online application. Submissions will be open from Monday, July 19, 2021, until Monday, August 9, 2021. The successful candidate will be chosen in advance of being announced on Monday, September 6, 2021.

For more information about Corona Canada visit www.coronaextra.ca.

To submit an application to become the Officer of Natural Wonder, visit:

www.coronaextra.ca/OfficerNaturalWonder

About Corona Canada:

First brewed in 1925, Corona is a pioneer in the beer industry by being the first to use a transparent bottle showcasing its purity and high quality to the world. No Corona is complete without the lime. Naturally adding character, flavour and refreshment, the lime ritual is an integral part of delivering an experience that is truly unique to Corona. The brand is synonymous with the beach and celebrates time outdoors. It invites people to pause, relax and disconnect to reconnect with our essential nature. For more visit https://www.coronaextra.ca

