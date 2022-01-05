"As a brand, Corona is all about getting outside and feeling the sun, and we know that this time of year, Canadians are missing that feeling," said Mike Bascom, Senior Marketing Director, Corona Canada. "Corona Sunbrew 0.0% provides an innovative way to remind people of that feeling and what they love about Corona, but now without alcohol."

Corona Canada is committed to evolving with consumer needs and with most Canadians experiencing limited sunlight during eight months of the year, Canada was the ideal market to contribute to the co-creation of Corona Sunbrew 0.0%, since Corona is synonymous with the beach and celebrates time outdoors. Additionally, given the desire for non-alcoholic beverage options nationally in 2021 – up 12 per cent year-to-date from 20201 – Canadians are best positioned to be the first in the world to experience Sunbrew 0.0% and provide insights for future global rollouts.

Corona Sunbrew 0.0% maintains Corona's essence; it was developed from Corona Extra by extracting the alcohol and then blending the non-alcoholic beer with vitamin D and natural flavours to reach the final recipe. Each 330 mL bottle contains 60 calories and 30 per cent of the daily value of vitamin D.

"Corona Sunbrew 0.0% – along with our other innovations last year – proudly showcase our ability to identify gaps, find solutions and seek opportunities for growth as a brand," continued Bascom. "Knowing that Corona Sunbrew 0.0% is the only non-alcoholic beer that contains vitamin D in the world provides a unique opportunity in the market."

As an extension of the brand's dedication to innovation, last year, Corona Canada piloted a new type of revolutionary packaging for six-pack beer bottles. In partnership with Anheuser-Busch InBev's Global Innovation and Technology Center, Corona became the first global beverage brand to use surplus barley straw and recycled paper fibres to create an innovative carboard packaging solution that is as strong and durable as a regular cardboard six-pack carton.2 In late 2021, Labatt Breweries of Canada also announced another technology-based packaging advancement with the introduction of KeelClip™ – a state-of-the-art packaging system that will use 65 per cent less cardboard than our previous cardboard carton – which will be used on Corona six-pack beer cans. Both initiatives further Corona Canada's ongoing commitment to environmental conservation and continuously improving the sustainability of its production practices.

Corona Sunbrew 0.0% is now available in a six bottle pack at select grocery stores in Quebec and will be rolling out nationally throughout the rest of Canada in the next couple of months.

To learn more, visit www.coronaextra.ca/ca_en/products and join the conversation on social @coronacanada.

First brewed in 1925, Corona is a pioneer in the beer industry by being the first to use a transparent bottle showcasing its purity and high quality to the world. No Corona is complete without the lime. Naturally adding character, flavour and refreshment, the lime ritual is an integral part of delivering an experience that is truly unique to Corona. The brand is synonymous with the beach and celebrates time outdoors. It invites people to pause, relax and disconnect to reconnect with our essential nature. For more visit https://www.coronaextra.ca

