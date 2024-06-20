Offering a curated list of bars and restaurants that offer stunning views of sunsets, Corona encourages Canadians to disconnect from their daily routines to reconnect with nature

TORONTO, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, on summer solstice, Corona Canada unveils its inaugural 2024 National 'Sunset Spots' guide, a coveted list of bars and restaurants that offer some of the most breathtaking sunset views coast-to-coast.

Corona's Sunset Spots is a natural extension of the brand's ongoing mission to encourage people to disconnect from their daily routines to reconnect with nature. By showcasing venues nationally that offer stunning views of sunsets, Corona aims to inspire Canadians to take a moment to relax and appreciate the natural beauty around them.

"As a beer that has become synonymous with sunsets, it felt authentic to provide Canadians with a curated list of Corona's top sunset locations," said Mike D'Agostini, Brand Director, Corona Canada. "Pulling inspiration from other coveted 'best of' guides globally, we've leveraged a set of criteria and rigorously identified the brand's list of top locations where Canadians can take in a sunset this summer with a Corona in-hand."

With a discerning lens, Corona evaluated over 100 potential locations across the country, working closely with its regional teams to vet the selections against the outlined criteria. By setting specific standards, Corona's goal is to ensure each venue aligns with its elevated expectations for a premium sunset experience. Key parameters included:

Visibility: Unobstructed view of the sunset that is ideally West facing

The brand is also inviting Canadians to share their favourite sunset spots for a chance to be included in the next iteration of the guide. By tagging @coronacanada with recommendations, locals can help uncover the next iteration of Corona's Sunset Spots guide.

View the Corona Sunset Spots guide here.

About Corona Canada

First brewed in 1925, Corona is a pioneer in the beer industry by being the first to use a transparent bottle showcasing its quality to the world. No Corona is complete without the lime. Naturally adding character, flavour and refreshment, the lime ritual is an integral part of delivering an experience that is truly unique to Corona. The brand is synonymous with the beach and celebrates time outdoors. It invites people to pause and reconnect with our essential nature. For more visit coronaextra.ca.

