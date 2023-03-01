Corona Canada Is Turning Lost Luggage into a Chance to Find Paradise

With the various travel mishaps experienced by Canadians in recent months, Corona wants to give jetsetters a positive spin on their travel woes with a chance to win a vacation redo to Corona Island

TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - With the first long weekend of the year behind us and another busy travel month officially underway, we continue to see wanderlust increase among Canadians1. But the memories of the recent, turbulent holiday season filled with travel misfortunes – especially lost luggage – remains top-of-mind for many, with 40 per cent of Canadians claiming that travel stressors are preventing them from taking a trip2.

Canadians of legal drinking age are encouraged to share their travel stories with Corona Canada’s Twitter account for a chance to rewrite their story from negative to positive and find paradise at Corona Island. (CNW Group/Corona Canada)

With many Canadians sharing their frustration on social media, Corona Canada is listening and wants to offer jetsetters a positive spin on their travel nightmares with a chance to find paradise through Corona Lost & Found.

Corona Lost & Found will give a select number of unlucky Canadian travellers the chance to flip the script on their negative travel experience (excluding Quebec and New Brunswick). The brand is engaging with those who have shared their recent travel setbacks on Twitter and giving Canadians of legal drinking age a chance to enter to win an all-expenses paid trip to Corona Island – a first-of-its-kind island paradise in the middle of the Caribbean, owned by the beer brand. Since yesterday, the brand has actively responded to 115 unique tweets and counting of lost luggage stories – as well as other travel woes – encouraging consumers to shoot their shot at turning their tweets into tickets.

"The ability to disconnect from our busy lives and reconnect with nature is a core value for Corona, and was ultimately the inspiration behind building Corona Island," said Mike Bascom, Senior Marketing Director, Corona Canada. "With a recent increase in travel stressors – whether it's lost luggage or delayed or missed flights – we wanted to encourage Canadians to share their travel mishaps with us for the chance to find paradise with a trip to Corona Island."

Announced globally last year, Corona Island is a unique destination for visitors to disconnect from their everyday routine and reconnect with the natural world. As a beer that was born at the beach, the island was created in line with the brand's mission – to protect paradise. From construction to energy production, food sourcing and guest experiences, sustainability is at the center of every decision, allowing the island to operate with a minimal environmental footprint.

In the upcoming weeks, Canadians of legal drinking age are encouraged to share their travel stories with Corona Canada's Twitter account for a chance to rewrite their story from negative to positive and find paradise at Corona Island.

About Corona Canada

First brewed in 1925, Corona is a pioneer in the beer industry by being the first to use a transparent bottle showcasing its quality to the world. No Corona is complete without the lime. Naturally adding character, flavour and refreshment, the lime ritual is an integral part of delivering an experience that is truly unique to Corona. The brand is synonymous with the beach and celebrates time outdoors. It invites people to pause and reconnect with our essential nature. For more visit coronaextra.ca.

Corona Canada has an ongoing commitment to environmental conservation and improving its production practices. Last year, Corona Canada piloted a new type of revolutionary packaging for six-pack beer bottles, becoming the first global beverage brand to use 30 per cent surplus barley straw and 70 per cent recycled paper fibres to create an innovative carboard packaging solution. Additionally in 2021, Labatt Breweries of Canada also announced another technology-based packaging advancement with the introduction of KeelClip™ – a state-of-the-art packaging system that will use 65 per cent less cardboard than our previous cardboard carton – which will be used on Corona six-pack beer cans. In June 2022, Corona Canada piloted Canada's first specially-marked, low carbon beverage can. As part of this limited release, 1.2 million cans were produced with a QR code to inspire consumers to learn more about the cans' low carbon footprint.

1 Source: * In February 2022, there were 288,568 aircraft movements at Canada's major airports. This was an increase of 20.8% from the same month in 2021; According to Statistics Canada 2 Source: 2023 Blue Cross Travel Study

SOURCE Corona Canada

For further information: Veronica Bart, Senior Communications Manager, Labatt Breweries of Canada, [email protected], 647-926-5028; Laura Andrejicka, Senior Consultant, Veritas Communications, [email protected], 519-560-7860