Corona Tropical is a Sparkling Water & Alcohol beverage with real fruit juice

The brand has partnered with sustainability artist, Kae St. Kitts , to bring a taste of the tropics to life across Canada with pickable Real Fruit Billboards

TORONTO, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Corona Canada announced the launch of Corona Tropical, the brand's first Sparkling Water & Alcohol beverage made with real fruit juice. Made for consumers who embrace the Corona lifestyle but want an alternative to beer, Corona Tropical is a refreshing new way to enjoy the spirit of Corona. To highlight the natural taste from real fruit juice in Corona Tropical, Corona Canada is also launching Real Fruit Billboards across Canada.

Corona Canada Introduces Corona Tropical, the Brand’s First Non-Beer Beverage in the Canadian Portfolio (CNW Group/Corona Canada)

The rise of the ready-to-drink (RTD) category has been a trend for several years. According to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, RTDs are growing at higher rates than spirits, wine and beer1. In fact, the IWSR highlights Canada as a rapid growth market, with a 50 per cent increased compound annual growth rate between 2020-20251. With this in mind, Corona expanded its portfolio into the beyond beer category to cater to consumers looking for alternative alcoholic beverage options.

"The RTD category is evolving exponentially in Canada, with internal data showing a nearly 20 per cent growth rate in 2021," said Natalie Lucas, Marketing Director, Beyond Beer, Labatt Breweries of Canada. "As more Canadians are seeking out varying beverage options, we're continuously innovating and evolving to meet the needs and changing demands of our consumers. Corona Tropical brings the essence of Corona to a new, flavourful and approachable premium alcoholic beverage, made with real fruit juice, which Canadians can enjoy just in time for summer."

Coming soon to Toronto and Vancouver, Corona's Real Fruit Billboards will allow consumers to sample a slice of paradise – right in the heart of the city – and pick real fruit, straight from Corona's billboard advertisement. Artwork for these billboards will be designed in partnership with Toronto-based sustainability artist, Kae St. Kitts , giving consumers a chance to immerse their senses in a piece of tropical paradise.

"As someone that prioritizes sustainability in all of my pieces, it is such a rewarding experience working with Corona Canada – a brand that shares these values – to help bring to life a unique and interactive piece of art," said Kae St. Kitts, Toronto-based artist. "As an artist focused on sustainability, I pull so much of my inspiration from the natural beauty that surrounds me and I hope that these Real Fruit Billboards offer Canadians a chance to immerse themselves in a little taste of nature's paradise, right in the heart of the city."

Corona Tropical is a refreshing Sparkling Water & Alcohol beverage. Made with real fruit juice, Corona Tropical contains 3g of sugar and 100 calories per can (355ml serving). Corona Tropical has a 4.2% ABV and is available in several tropical flavours, including: Lime & Cactus, Raspberry & Lemon and Grapefruit & Lemongrass. Corona Tropical has a clean, flavourful taste and is best enjoyed with Corona's classic lime ritual. Pricing and availability vary by market.

For more information about Corona Tropical, please visit coronaextra.ca/ca_en/products and follow along on Instagram .

1 Source: RTDs to outperform alcohol market by 2025 , The Spirits Business, October 2021

About Corona Canada :

First brewed in 1925, Corona is a pioneer in the beer industry by being the first to use a transparent bottle showcasing its purity and high quality to the world. No Corona is complete without the lime. Naturally adding character, flavour and refreshment, the lime ritual is an integral part of delivering an experience that is truly unique to Corona. The brand is synonymous with the beach and celebrates time outdoors. It invites people to pause, relax and disconnect to reconnect with our essential nature. For more visit https://www.coronaextra.ca

