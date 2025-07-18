COPPER GIANT ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF UNITS FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF C$8.3 MILLION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Copper Giant Resources Corp. ("Copper Giant" or the "Company") (TSXV: CGNT) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (FRA: 29H0) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced "best efforts" public offering (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of C$8,271,510, which includes the partial exercise of the agents' over-allotment option. Under the Offering, the Company sold 41,357,550 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.20 per Unit (the "Offering Price"). Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud"), as lead agent and sole bookrunner, and Research Capital Corporation (collectively with Red Cloud, the "Agents") acted as agents in connection with the Offering.

Each Unit consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of C$0.28 at any time on or before July 18, 2027.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for the exploration and advancement of the Company's Mocoa copper-molybdenum project in southern Colombia as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering was completed pursuant to an amended and restated prospectus supplement (the "Supplement") filed in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (except Quebec) and dated July 15, 2025 that supplemented the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated November 29, 2024 (the "Shelf Prospectus"). The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

In consideration for their services in connection with the Offering, the Agents received a total cash commission of C$448,290.60 and were issued 2,241,453 non-transferable warrants of the Company (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of C$0.28 at any time on or before July 18, 2027.

About Copper Giant

Copper Giant Resources Corp. is part of the Fiore Group, a private and well-established Canadian organization known for building successful, high-impact companies across the natural resource sector. Copper Giant was formed with a singular focus: to advance high-quality copper projects beyond resource definition—responsibly, efficiently, and with long-term positive impact.

The Company is led by a team with uncommon experience, having successfully taken some of the few major copper mines developed in the past two decades from discovery through to construction.

Copper Giant's current focus is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum deposit in southern Colombia, one of the largest undeveloped resources of its kind in the Americas. Recent exploration success has revealed potential well beyond its original footprint, highlighting Mocoa as a broader district-scale opportunity—and the catalyst for the Company's name and evolution.

Guided by the values of respect and responsibility, and grounded in its Good Neighbor philosophy, Copper Giant is committed to creating enduring value for all stakeholders and playing a meaningful role in the global energy transition.

