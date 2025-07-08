COPPER GIANT ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF UNITS FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$5 MILLION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Copper Giant Resources Corp. ("Copper Giant" or the "Company") (TSXV: CGNT) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (FRA: 29H0) is pleased to announced that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents (the "Agents"), in connection with a "best efforts" public offering (the "Marketed Offering") for the sale of up to 25,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.20 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of C$0.28 at any time on or before that date which is 24 months after the Closing Date (as herein defined).

The Company has granted to the Agents an option (the "Over-Allotment Option", and together with the Marketed Offering, the "Offering"), exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time for a period of up to 30 days after and including the Closing Date, to sell the number of additional Units equal to up to 15% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Marketed Offering at the Offering Price to cover over allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for the exploration and advancement of the Company's Mocoa copper-molybdenum project in southern Colombia as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company intends to file a prospectus supplement (the "Supplement") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated November 29, 2024 (the "Shelf Prospectus"), with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (except Quebec). The Units may also be sold in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to one or more exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and in such other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States, in each case in accordance with all applicable laws provided that no prospectus, registration statement or similar document is required to be filed in such jurisdiction.

Copies of the Shelf Prospectus and the Supplement to be filed in connection with the Offering, can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Shelf Prospectus contains, and the Supplement will contain, important detailed information about the Company and the Offering. Prospective investors should read the Supplement, the Shelf Prospectus and the other documents the Company has filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca before making an investment decision.

The Offering is expected to close on or about July 18, 2025 (the "Closing Date"), or on such date as agreed upon between the Company and Red Cloud. The closing of the Offering is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to list, on the Closing Date, the common shares of the Company issuable from the sale of Units as well as upon the exercise of the Warrants and compensation warrants thereon.

About Copper Giant

Copper Giant Resources Corp. is part of the Fiore Group, a private and well-established Canadian organization known for building successful, high-impact companies across the natural resource sector. Copper Giant was formed with a singular focus: to advance high-quality copper projects beyond resource definition—responsibly, efficiently, and with long-term positive impact.

The Company is led by a team with uncommon experience, having successfully taken some of the few major copper mines developed in the past two decades from discovery through to construction.

Copper Giant's current focus is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum deposit in southern Colombia, one of the largest undeveloped resources of its kind in the Americas. Recent exploration success has revealed potential well beyond its original footprint, highlighting Mocoa as a broader district-scale opportunity—and the catalyst for the Company's name and evolution.

Guided by the values of respect and responsibility, and grounded in its Good Neighbor philosophy, Copper Giant is committed to creating enduring value for all stakeholders and playing a meaningful role in the global energy transition.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements relating to the expected size of the Offering, the anticipated timing of closing the Offering, the ability of the Company to satisfy all conditions to closing the Offering, and the expected use of proceeds from the Offering. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

For additional information: Ian Harris, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], +1 303 956 2944; Tetiana Konstantynivska, Vice President Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 778 829 8455