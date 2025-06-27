COPPER GIANT ACQUIRES STRATEGIC 53,474 HECTARE LAND PACKAGE IN THE JURASSIC PORPHYRY BELT OF COLOMBIA

The Company also announces mutual conclusion of its At-The-Market (ATM) equity distribution program with Research Capital

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Copper Giant Resources Corp. ("Copper Giant" or the "Company") (TSXV: CGNT) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (FRA: 29H0) is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Grupo Minera Sol S.A.S. ("Grupo Minera Sol"), a private Colombian company holding 12 mining applications covering 53,474 hectares (see Figure 1) within the prolific Jurassic porphyry belt in Colombia.

Figure 1 – Land Holdings of Minera Sol and Copper Giant (CNW Group/COPPER GIANT RESOURCES CORP.)

As consideration, Copper Giant will issue 7,500,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.21 per share to the shareholders of Grupo Minera Sol. The transaction is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Grupo Minera Sol's applications are contiguous with Copper Giant's existing land package and are primarily located in the Department of Cauca (Municipality of Santa Rosa), with extensions into Putumayo and the Mocoa Municipality. The combined claims now span approximately 136,425 hectares—an increase of 64%—positioning Copper Giant as one of the largest holders of highly prospective porphyry terrain in Colombia.

Strategic Highlights:

Land Expansion: Copper Giant's land holdings grow from 82,951 hectares to 136,425 hectares, consolidating a dominant 75-kilometre corridor within Colombia's Jurassic porphyry belt.





Copper Giant's land holdings grow from 82,951 hectares to 136,425 hectares, consolidating a dominant 75-kilometre corridor within Jurassic porphyry belt. Regional Prospectivity: The 75 km trend is supported by historical soil geochemistry and prospecting work and is geologically analogous in scale to the corridor that hosts Mirador, Warintza, and Panantza–San Carlos in Ecuador .*





The 75 km trend is supported by historical soil geochemistry and prospecting work and is geologically analogous in scale to the corridor that hosts Mirador, Warintza, and Panantza–San Carlos in .* District-Scale Foundation: Combined with the district-scale potential emerging at Mocoa, the acquisition enhances Copper Giant's ability to define multiple high-priority targets across a geologically fertile and underexplored belt.

"This acquisition strengthens our strategic footprint in one of the most prospective porphyry copper belts in the Andes. It reflects our long-term conviction in the Mocoa region, our continued investment in local partnerships, and our belief that the next generation of major copper discoveries will come from projects that can offer both scale and continuity," commented Ian Harris, President & CEO. "Through steady groundwork and trust-based relationships, we've created the right conditions to consolidate this district in a responsible and collaborative way."

*Mirador, Warintza, and Panantza–San Carlos are independent of Copper Giant and there is no guarantee of future performance of Copper Giant projects. No inference should be made regarding mineral resources or reserves based on adjacent or nearby deposits.

ATM Termination

Copper Giant and Research Capital Corporation have mutually agreed to conclude the Company's At-The-Market (ATM) equity distribution program as outlined in the Equity Distribution Agreement dated January 22, 2025. This strategic decision reflects the Company's positive outlook and commitment to maximizing shareholder value. The termination is effective immediately. A total of $2,017,000 raised pursuant to the ATM Offering as disclosed in news release April 10, 2025.

About Copper Giant

Copper Giant Resources Corp. is part of the Fiore Group, a private and well-established Canadian organization known for building successful, high-impact companies across the natural resource sector. Copper Giant was formed with a singular focus: to advance high-quality copper projects beyond resource definition—responsibly, efficiently, and with long-term positive impact.

The Company is led by a team with uncommon experience, having successfully taken some of the few major copper mines developed in the past two decades from discovery through to construction.

Copper Giant's current focus is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum deposit in southern Colombia, one of the largest undeveloped resources of its kind in the Americas. Recent exploration success has revealed potential well beyond its original footprint, highlighting Mocoa as a broader district-scale opportunity—and the catalyst for the Company's name and evolution.

Guided by the values of respect and responsibility, and grounded in its Good Neighbor philosophy, Copper Giant is committed to creating enduring value for all stakeholders and playing a meaningful role in the global energy transition.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, the outcome of the Company's current resource expansion strategy; other activities and achievements of the Company, including but not limited to: the anticipated closing of the transaction with Grupo Minera Sol; the potential benefits of the combined claims; the timing and success for the advancement of the Mocoa Project, the expansion of the Mocoa resource base; are to be considered forward looking. Although Copper Giant believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include not obtaining receipt from the TSX Venture Exchange for completion of the transaction with Grupo Minera Sol; market prices and volatility with the Company's common shares, exploitation and exploration successes, uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates, risks of not achieving production, continued availability of capital and financing, processes, permits and filing requirements, risks related to operations in foreign and developing countries and compliance with foreign laws and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements in Colombia, and general economic, market, political or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

SOURCE COPPER GIANT RESOURCES CORP.

Additional Information: Ian Harris, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], +1 303 956 2944; Tetiana Konstantynivska, Vice President Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 778 829 8455