08 Dec, 2023, 15:00 ET
DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2023 /CNW/ -
- Today, Minister Guilbeault participated in the second High-Level Ministerial Dialogue on climate finance, focused on the strategic allocation of funds to address climate change. Emphasis was placed on improving the effectiveness of information shared by countries regarding their climate actions, as well as on refining the mechanisms for allocating and using funds to address climate-related challenges.
- Ambassador Stewart participated in the Intergenerational Climate Panel: From Disillusionment to Systemic Collective Actions at the Canada Pavilion. Moderated by members of the Minister's Environment and Climate Change Youth Council and international youth delegates, the panelists emphasized providing a platform for diverse voices, highlighting the importance of young people's input in taking climate action.
- On the sidelines of COP28, the Government of Canada, through the Canadian Commercial Corporation, signed a Letter of Interest with the Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, a first step toward the implementation of Canadian energy efficiency projects in Jordan.
"Young people at COP have been mobilizing every day by participating in negotiations, showing up in direct actions, and organizing exciting panels to facilitate knowledge exchange. I've been particularly struck by seeing how the emotional toll of the climate crisis is harnessed and channeled into action and hope through connection and community."
– Abhayjeet (Abhay) Singh Sachal, Member, Environment and Climate Change Youth Council
- Minister Guilbeault met with Selwin Charles Hart, Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Climate Action and Just Transition, to discuss the progress achieved to date at COP28 and the challenges that remain.
- He also met with JoAnne Remillard, Minister of the Environment and Climate Change for the Manitoba Métis Federation Cabinet. They discussed how Indigenous peoples can be effectively integrated in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) process in general, and at COP28 in particular.
Credit: Environment and Climate Change Canada
See our Facebook Album for more:
|
Event:
|
30x30 High-Level Event: From Agreement to Action: Harnessing 30x30 to Tackle Climate Change
|
Time:
|
9:00 a.m. (GST)
|
Location:
|
B8, Al Waha Theatre
|
Event:
|
Resumed High-Level Segment
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. (GST)
|
Location:
|
TBC
|
Event:
|
2023 Annual High-Level Ministerial Roundtable on Pre-2030 Ambition
|
Time:
|
11:00 a.m. (GST)
|
Location:
|
TBC
|
Event:
|
Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC)/National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) Ministerial
|
Time:
|
2:00 p.m. (GST)
|
Location:
|
B8, Al Saih Presidency Roundtable
|
Event:
|
The Forest and Climate Leaders Partnership (FCLP) Ministerial: COP28 High-Level Event on Forests: Delivering on Glasgow: Halting and Reversing Forest Loss by 2030
|
Time:
|
4:30 p.m. (GST)
|
Location:
|
Al Waha Theatre, Blue Zone
|
Event:
|
Ministerial International Steering Committee Meeting of the High Ambition Coalition (HAC) for Nature and People
|
Time:
|
5:30 p.m. (GST)
|
Location:
|
Expo City, UNFCCC Space
|
Event:
|
COP15 reception: One-Year Anniversary Celebration
|
Time:
|
6:30 p.m. (GST)
|
Location:
|
Canada Pavilion
