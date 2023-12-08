DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2023 /CNW/ -

Daily event and announcement summary

Christina McRorie and Abhay Singh Sachal, Members of Environment and Climate Change Youth Council speaking at an event at COP28 (CNW Group/Environment and Climate Change Canada)

Today, Minister Guilbeault participated in the second High-Level Ministerial Dialogue on climate finance, focused on the strategic allocation of funds to address climate change. Emphasis was placed on improving the effectiveness of information shared by countries regarding their climate actions, as well as on refining the mechanisms for allocating and using funds to address climate-related challenges.

Ambassador Stewart participated in the Intergenerational Climate Panel: From Disillusionment to Systemic Collective Actions at the Canada Pavilion. Moderated by members of the Minister's Environment and Climate Change Youth Council and international youth delegates, the panelists emphasized providing a platform for diverse voices, highlighting the importance of young people's input in taking climate action.

On the sidelines of COP28 , the Government of Canada , through the Canadian Commercial Corporation, signed a Letter of Interest with the Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, a first step toward the implementation of Canadian energy efficiency projects in Jordan .

Quote of the day

"Young people at COP have been mobilizing every day by participating in negotiations, showing up in direct actions, and organizing exciting panels to facilitate knowledge exchange. I've been particularly struck by seeing how the emotional toll of the climate crisis is harnessed and channeled into action and hope through connection and community."

– Abhayjeet (Abhay) Singh Sachal, Member, Environment and Climate Change Youth Council

Minister's bilateral meetings

Minister Guilbeault met with Selwin Charles Hart , Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Climate Action and Just Transition, to discuss the progress achieved to date at COP28 and the challenges that remain.

, Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Climate Action and Just Transition, to discuss the progress achieved to date at and the challenges that remain. He also met with JoAnne Remillard , Minister of the Environment and Climate Change for the Manitoba Métis Federation Cabinet. They discussed how Indigenous peoples can be effectively integrated in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) process in general, and at COP28 in particular.

Photo of the day

Credit: Environment and Climate Change Canada

Preview of upcoming events: December 9, 2023

Event: 30x30 High-Level Event: From Agreement to Action: Harnessing 30x30 to Tackle Climate Change Time: 9:00 a.m. (GST) Location: B8, Al Waha Theatre



Event: Resumed High-Level Segment Time: 10:00 a.m. (GST) Location: TBC



Event: 2023 Annual High-Level Ministerial Roundtable on Pre-2030 Ambition Time: 11:00 a.m. (GST) Location: TBC



Event: Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC)/National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) Ministerial Time: 2:00 p.m. (GST) Location: B8, Al Saih Presidency Roundtable



Event: The Forest and Climate Leaders Partnership (FCLP) Ministerial: COP28 High-Level Event on Forests: Delivering on Glasgow: Halting and Reversing Forest Loss by 2030 Time: 4:30 p.m. (GST) Location: Al Waha Theatre, Blue Zone



Event: Ministerial International Steering Committee Meeting of the High Ambition Coalition (HAC) for Nature and People Time: 5:30 p.m. (GST) Location: Expo City, UNFCCC Space



Event: COP15 reception: One-Year Anniversary Celebration Time: 6:30 p.m. (GST) Location: Canada Pavilion

