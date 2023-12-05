DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ -

Speaking today at an event as co-lead of the Powering Past Coal Alliance, Minister Guilbeault emphasized the need to accelerate the phase-out of coal-fired electricity generation and reaffirmed Canada's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and working toward a sustainable, coal-free future.

Quote of the day

"When you go to an Indigenous community, there is so much knowledge; they can tell you what the gaps are, what's missing. They don't have to be working in energy or climate; Indigenous people are just so connected to the land, and there's a deep understanding of that connection."

– Skw'akw'as (Sunshine) Dunstan-Moore, Indigenous Climate and Policy Advisor and Member, Environment and Climate Change Youth Council

Event: Developing a Net-Zero Energy System Vision for all Canadians

Minister's bilateral meetings

Minister Guilbeault met with Lisa Qiluqqi Koperqualuk of the Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada and others, including an Inuit elder, to discuss the impacts of climate change on northern Indigenous communities, and the serious risk of loss of traditional knowledge.

The Minister met with Mark Carney , the United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action, and discussed the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, as well as various ways to increase funding flows to decarbonization efforts.

and . The Minister had a meeting with the Honourable Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Action from Saint Kitts and Nevis , and discussed the country's progress on climate change and environmental issues, including in relation to single-use plastics.

, and discussed the country's progress on climate change and environmental issues, including in relation to single-use plastics. The Minister held separate meetings with the Honourable George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy for British Columbia ; the Honourable Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas for Alberta ; the Honourable Todd Smith, Minister of Energy for Ontario and the Honourable Andrea Khanjin, Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks for Ontario . He welcomed their participation and reiterated Canada's commitment to working with the provinces on shared environmental and economic goals.

; the Honourable Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas for ; the Honourable Todd Smith, Minister of Energy for and the Honourable Andrea Khanjin, Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks for . He welcomed their participation and reiterated commitment to working with the provinces on shared environmental and economic goals. The Minister met with representatives of the Natural Resources Defense Council to discuss a range of challenges related to energy transition, financing climate action, and nature.

Preview of upcoming events: December 6, 2023

Event: Ministerial Meeting and Urbanization and Climate Change Time: 9:00 a.m. (GST) Location: Al Ghafat Plenary, Blue Zone



Event: How Canada Can Make Rapid, Tangible Progress on Climate Adaptation Time: 1:30 p.m. (GST) Location: Canada Pavilion

