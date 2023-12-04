DUBAI, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ -

Minister Guilbeault shakes hand with Alexina Kublu, First Nation elder, Assembly of First Nations at the COP28 conference. (CNW Group/Environment and Climate Change Canada)

Today, Indigenous Climate Leadership Day at the Canada Pavilion featured a series of events coordinated by prominent Indigenous organizations, including the Métis National Council, Women of the Métis Nation, the Assembly of First Nations, and the Inuit Circumpolar Council. Minister Guilbeault listened to the Indigenous perspectives and acknowledged the disproportionate impact of climate change on First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities, and recognized their critical role as knowledge holders, stewards, partners, and leaders in climate action.

The Minister attended the Fossil Fuel Subsidy Reform Forum, where he shared Canada's experience and leadership in phasing out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.

experience and leadership in phasing out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies. Ahead of the Global Methane Pledge Ministerial, Minister Guilbeault announced the release of Canada's draft Methane Regulations to strengthen oil and gas methane regulations and help reduce emissions of this potent greenhouse gas. The Regulations are expected to reduce oil and gas methane emissions from 2012 levels by at least 75 percent by 2030.

draft to strengthen oil and gas methane regulations and help reduce emissions of this potent greenhouse gas. The are expected to reduce oil and gas methane emissions from 2012 levels by at least 75 percent by 2030. Climate finance: Minister Guilbeault announced Canada's contribution of $34.2 million to the Global Environment Facility's Special Climate Change Fund (SCCF). This announcement complements Canada's pledge of $37.5 million to the Least Developed Countries Fund in 2021 and will support the SCCF's work to address the adaptation needs of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) by supporting technology transfer and strengthening private sector engagement in adaptation projects.

contribution of to the Global Environment Facility's Special Climate Change Fund (SCCF). This announcement complements pledge of to the Least Developed Countries Fund in 2021 and will support the SCCF's work to address the adaptation needs of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) by supporting technology transfer and strengthening private sector engagement in adaptation projects. The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) engaged with international partners: As the global space and climate communities converge for the first time in COP history, the CSA participated in the Space Agencies Leaders' Summit , and alongside international space agency partners, pledged to enhance space-based climate initiatives. The CSA is looking forward to working on novel, space-based solutions that will mitigate and address climate-related challenges. Read the LinkedIn post. The CSA and France's space agency (CNES) highlighted the recent signing of the Space for Climate Observatory charter by Canada . Read the LinkedIn post.



Quote of the day

"We are the solution, and we need to have that knowledge shared. We need people to listen to what we are saying. This is our challenge in Canada and internationally. Our people are part of the land, we are the land, so when the land is impacted, we are. … We have the solutions, we all can exist, we all can survive the climate crisis."

– Kukpi7 Judy Wilson, Grand Chief, Assembly of First Nations

Source

Minister's bilateral meetings

Minister Guilbeault met with Jeppe Bruus , Minister of Taxation for Denmark , and discussed progress to date at the United Nations Climate Change Conferences, as well as carbon pricing in Canada and Denmark , and the need to curb methane emissions. Denmark joined the Canada -led Global Carbon Pricing Challenge this year.

, Minister of Taxation for , and discussed progress to date at the United Nations Climate Change Conferences, as well as carbon pricing in and , and the need to curb methane emissions. joined the -led Global Carbon Pricing Challenge this year. Minister Guilbeault had a productive meeting with Michael S. Regan , Administrator of the US Environmental Protection Agency, to strengthen ongoing cooperation on ambitious climate goals and discuss policy and regulatory alignment between Canada and the US to effectively address climate challenges, including on zero-emission vehicles, air quality, transportation, and methane emissions.

, Administrator of the US Environmental Protection Agency, to strengthen ongoing cooperation on ambitious climate goals and discuss policy and regulatory alignment between and the US to effectively address climate challenges, including on zero-emission vehicles, air quality, transportation, and methane emissions. Minister Guilbeault met with Lord Nicholas Stern , Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom , to discuss the New Collective Quantified Goal for climate finance and how best to mobilize climate finance from a range of sources. They also discussed how to ensure cooperation between developed and developing countries.

, Member of the House of Lords of the , to discuss the New Collective Quantified Goal for climate finance and how best to mobilize climate finance from a range of sources. They also discussed how to ensure cooperation between developed and developing countries. Minister Guilbeault met with Vietnam's Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Dang Quoc Khanh, to invite Vietnam to join the Global Carbon Pricing Challenge. They also discussed areas of collaboration including carbon markets and pricing, marine pollution, and biodiversity.

Photo of the day

Credit: Environment and Climate Change Canada

Preview of upcoming events: December 5, 2023

Event: Energy Transition Council: Uniting Leaders, Catalyzing Finance, Empowering Clean Energy Time: 11:30 a.m. (GST) Location: Global Climate Action Zone, Lab 1 (Al Shaheen), Blue Zone Event: Powering Past Coal Alliance Time: 5:45 p.m. (GST) Location: UK Pavilion



Event: Energy Sector Resilience Against Climate-Driven Disruptions Time: 5:30 p.m. (GST) Location: Canada Pavilion





