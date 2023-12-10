DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 10, 2023 /CNW/ -

At COP28 (from left to right): Hyoeun Jenny Kim, Republic of Korea; Simon Watts, New Zealand; Romina Pourmokhtari, Sweden; Mansur Oshurbayev, Kazakhstan; Steven Guilbeault, Canada; Catherine Stewart, Canada; Mary Burce Warlick, International Energy Agency (CNW Group/Environment and Climate Change Canada)

Today, the Assistant Deputy Minister of the Canadian Wildlife Service, Tara Shannon , on behalf of Minister Guilbeault, participated in the Ministerial Roundtable on the Protection and Restoration of Freshwater Ecosystems. She announced Canada's participation in the Freshwater Challenge (FWC) and highlighted commitments to protect and restore freshwater ecosystems through the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework, the Canada Water Agency and the implementation of the strengthened Freshwater Action Plan.

, momentum increases for the Global Carbon Pricing Challenge' for more information. Canada announced a major step forward at COP28 with the introduction of a draft fourth protocol under the Greenhouse Gas Offset Credit System. The Reducing Enteric Methane Emissions from Beef Cattle (REME) protocol encourages farmers to adopt practices that reduce methane emissions from beef cattle operations. This initiative provides offset credits to farmers as an incentive to make sustainable changes in line with Canada's commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Read 'Government of Canada announces new economic incentive to reduce methane emissions from beef cattle' for more information.

"Canada is by no means immune to the challenges that the rest of the world is experiencing. We are actually warming in Canada at twice the global rate, and northern communities in Canada are warming at three times the global rate. So, if we are thinking this issue of extreme weather and natural disasters impacting communities is going to go away with time, I don't think so. We need to think about what we can do to become more resilient."

– Natalia Moudrak, Head of North America, Aon Climate

Minister Guilbeault met with Canadian Members of Parliament Elizabeth May, Kristina Michaud and Taylor Bachrach to exchange views on the progress of COP28 negotiations to date.

and to exchange views on the progress of negotiations to date. The Minister met with Maria Osmarina Marina da Silva Vaz de Lima , Brazil's Minister of Environment and Climate Change, to discuss the importance of working together to achieve the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 °C.

, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, to discuss the importance of working together to achieve the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 °C. The Minister engaged with Canada's COP28 youth delegation to discuss key elements of the COP28 negotiations, including climate finance, and the intersection between health and climate change.

Credit: Environment and Climate Change Canada

Event: UN Secretary-General's Meeting with Ministerial Co-facilitators Time: 10 a.m. (GST) Location: B8 – UNSG Office – VIP lounge at Al Waha Theater



Event: Canada Pavilion Closing Ceremony Time: 1:00 p.m. (GST) Location: Canada Pavilion



Event: From COP15 to COP28: Two Ministers, Two COPs, One Goal: Facilitating Some of the World's Toughest Discussions Time: 4:00 p.m. (GST) Location: Egyptian Pavilion

