MONTRÉAL, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -

"Today, in Montréal at COP15, the world has come together to land a historic deal to protect nature and biodiversity.

"The Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework is a major win for our planet and for all of humanity, charting a new course away from the relentless destruction of habitats and species.

"Just as Paris produced an agreement to keep global temperatures below 1.5 degrees Celsius, in Montréal we have reached an agreement that commits to the protection of 30 percent of global land and water by 2030.

"Canada, along with like-minded countries, said from the start that 30 by 30 must be our 1.5 degrees for nature.

"Science tells us this is the minimum needed to protect the future of our planet.

"This new Framework sets up an unprecedented financial commitment of mobilizing at least $200 billion per year from all sources to support the implementation of this ambitious, comprehensive package. Led by Prime Minister Trudeau, Canada made new financial commitments at COP15 that now put us over $1.5 billion in support of nature and biodiversity in developing nations.

"The Framework also recognizes the rights and role of Indigenous peoples, something Canada strongly advocated for. For our part, we took major steps forward in partnership with Indigenous communities, including support for new Indigenous-led projects that will help us halting and reversing biodiversity loss and achieving 30 by 30 while advancing on the path of reconciliation.

"As we celebrate today's historic agreement, it is worth remembering that six months ago we didn't even know this conference would take place.

"Up until a week ago, Canada, as well as many environmental groups, could only dream of achieving the level of ambition reflected in the final Framework text.

"This city, this province, and all of Canada, have stepped up to make this happen.

"Thanks are owed to the U.N. presidency, led by my counterpart, Minister Huang of China, and to the U.N. secretariat, led by Executive Director Elizabeth Maruma Mrema. I was honoured to be entrusted with the role of co-facilitator for ministerial consultations to find the path to the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework.

"The health of our forests, oceans, animals, and all biodiversity, underpins the very strength and stability of our societies. We cannot take that for granted any longer. Here in Montréal, we have set a new course. Now it is time to deliver."

