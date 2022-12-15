COP15: Daily highlights - December 15, 2022

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -

MINISTER'S THOUGHT OF THE DAY

Minister Steven Guilbeault seated next to Ms. Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations during the opening of the high-level segment of COP15. (CNW Group/Environment and Climate Change Canada)

"'Don't it always seem to go, that you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone?' Today I channelled the lyrics to Canadian artist Joni Mitchell's iconic Big Yellow Taxi in urging the world to act now to protect and conserve the birds, bees, trees and all our natural wonders. Today's sessions have jump-started a final push to build a strong biodiversity framework for the world. Canada will continue to work towards equitable solutions to achieving our nature and conservation goals. While we are on the right path, there remains work to be done. I am honoured to have been asked today by the COP15 Presidency, along with my Egyptian counterpart Yasmine Fouad, to help broker a consensus on some remaining outstanding negotiating issues."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"As you are aware, biodiversity is needed to fight climate change, poverty, and provide food security. Biodiversity is the basis for human well-being, health and culture. It is critical to supporting the achievement of most of the sustainable development goals. Sadly, despite our efforts, biodiversity is still being lost at a rate faster than anytime in human history. We are approaching a point of no return. The biodiversity conference here in Montréal must be a turning point."

Ms. Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity

Access to the host photographer images can be found here: UN Biodiversity's albums | Flickr .

DAILY EVENT SUMMARY: December 15, 2022

This morning, Minister Guilbeault participated in, and delivered remarks at, the opening of the high-level segment. Read his statement on the opening of the high-level segment.

During the day, Minister Guilbeault participated in a Nature Canada event, a panel discussion on the theme of: " An action plan to halt and reverse nature loss in Canada : What is required across the country?" .

. This afternoon, Minister Guilbeault delivered opening remarks at the high-level event on financing the global biodiversity framework.

Today, Minister Guilbeault , along with his counterpart Minister Yasmine Fouad from Egypt , was invited by the COP15 presidency to co-facilitate ministerial consultations on the key remaining issues of the global biodiversity framework.

Today, Minister Guilbeault, and the Honourable Ruslan Strilets, Ukraine's Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to increase bilateral cooperation on climate action, environmental protection and nature conservation. Read the news release here

UPCOMING EVENT SUMMARY: December 16, 2022

Event: High Ambition Coalition Press Conference Time: 12:20 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Location: Room 220D (UN Press Conference Stage, Palais des congrès de Montréal) Event: Announcement with Ministers Guilbeault and Joly to protect biodiversity in developing countries Time: 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Location: Room 220D (UN Press Conference Stage, Palais des congrès de Montréal) Event: High-level segment reception hosted by Canada Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Location: Room 710 (Palais des congrès de Montréal)

For more information on the daily schedule, visit the UN CBD website: Convention on Biological Diversity (cbd.int) .

