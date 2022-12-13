MONTRÉAL, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -

MINISTER'S THOUGHT OF THE DAY

Part of the COP15 negotiating team from the Canadian Wildlife Service with Minister Steven Guilbeault. (CNW Group/Environment and Climate Change Canada)

"Reaching our goals to protect nature is only possible if we can effectively mobilize resources beyond those of government: from increasing private sector contributions, to reforming multilateral development banks, to leveraging philanthropic support and private property owners' conservation grants. COP15 is reminding us all that we have the power to unite humanity around these collective goals, and that we are just one of many species that depend on this planet's natural spaces to survive. A true recognition of the value of nature is long overdue, and I am gratified to see the message getting out."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"We don't want to give people more anxiety. We want to help them actually be part of the solution. We talk a lot about, for example, the habits we have. Food waste is something we, each one of us, can address, can control. We have choices that we make when we purchase things. Asking questions, if there are more greener alternatives to certain products… Through our dollars, we can make a difference."

Dr. Mona Nemer, Chief Science Advisor of Canada

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Environment and Climate Change Canada

DAILY EVENT SUMMARY: December 13, 2022

This morning, Minister Guilbeault attended the mid-COP press conference.

Later in the morning, Minister Guilbeault participated in an armchair discussion with Dr. Mona Nemer , Chief Science Advisor of Canada , at the Canada Pavilion.

Minister Guilbeault announced that the Government of Canada is investing up to $90 million over three years to extend the Natural Heritage Conservation Program (NHCP). This investment will secure an additional 180,000 hectares of ecologically-sensitive land and establish new protected and conserved areas across the country.

is investing up to over three years to extend the Natural Heritage Conservation Program (NHCP). This investment will secure an additional 180,000 hectares of ecologically-sensitive land and establish new protected and conserved areas across the country. Read the news release.



UPCOMING EVENT SUMMARY: December 14, 2022

Event: Launch of the feasibility assessment for the proposed national park in Seal River Watershed with the Government of Manitoba

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Room 220A, Palais des congrès de Montréal

Event: Announcement from the governments of Canada and the Yukon.

Time: 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Canada Pavilion, Palais des congrès de Montréal

For more information on the daily schedule, visit the UN CBD website: Convention on Biological Diversity (cbd.int) .

