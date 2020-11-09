Converge Technology Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "Company") (TSXV: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to provide its financial results for the three and nine month period ended September 30, 2020. All figures are in CAD dollars unless otherwise stated.

Recent Highlights

Third quarter revenue increased 31% over last year to $189.9

Gross profit increased 50% over last year to $52.4 million and margins increased to 27.6% from 24.1% last year

and margins increased to 27.6% from 24.1% last year Adjusted EBITDA increased 151% to $14.6 million from $5.8 million last year

from last year Signed a three-year committed $140 million revolving credit facility that will result in material interest cost savings going forward

revolving credit facility that will result in material interest cost savings going forward Raised $54.6 million in two equity offerings consisting of $20.1 million at $1.62 per common share and $34.5 million at $2.05 per common share.

in two equity offerings consisting of at per common share and at per common share. Acquired Unique Digital, a Texas -based IT Solution Provider focused on Architecting and implementing solutions in big data, cloud, networking, security and virtualization

-based IT Solution Provider focused on Architecting and implementing solutions in big data, cloud, networking, security and virtualization Ranked first on the 2020 CRN Fast Growth 150 List

Achieved highest tier Titanium Partner status with Dell technologies

"We are a much stronger company due to our Q3 activities, and our Q3 financials show the results of our Phase 3 cost savings initiatives and integration" said Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "In Q3, we generated record adjusted EBITDA, we raised $54.6 million in two successful bought deal equity financings and last week we refinanced our credit facility, entering into a new $140 million facility with a syndicate of Canadian banks. We enter the fourth quarter with a strong balance sheet and cost of debt that we estimate will generate $ 8 million of annual interest savings in addition to our significant SG&A savings. During the quarter, we completed the integration of another three back offices and the cost savings of these integrations and removing duplicated front office costs are reflected in the third quarter financial results with a $5.4 million sequential decrease in SG&A. In addition, shortly after the quarter we announced the acquisition of Unique Digital, a strong Dell and VMWare partner, which now gives us access to the very lucrative Texas marketplace."

Third Quarter Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call featuring management's quarterly remarks and follow-up question and answer period.

A recording of the call will be available and posted on the Company's website. Dial-in details can be found below.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Monday, November 9th, 2020

Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

Local – Toronto (+1) 416 764 8609

Toll Free – North America (+1) 888 390 0605

Germany – 08007240293

United Kingdom - 08006522435

Conference ID: 53771605

Recording Playback Numbers:

Toronto (+1) 416 764 8677

Toll Free – North America (+1) 888 390 0541

Passcode: 771605#

Expiry Date: November 16th, 2020

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)



September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets



Current assets





Cash $ 59,051 $ 20,590

Restricted cash 8,053 7,848

Trade and other receivables 186,349 220,138

Inventories 25,201 23,376

Prepaid expenses and other assets 12,042 15,232



290,696 287,184 Long-term assets





Property, equipment, and right-of-use assets, net 22,012 27,428

Intangible assets, net 89,692 92,047

Goodwill 89,858 80,271

Other non-current assets 796 1,954



$ 493,054 $ 488,884







Liabilities



Current liabilities





Trade and other payables $ 254,185 $ 248,218

Borrowings 91,402 142,123

Other financial liabilities 26,706 35,734

Convertible debenture 5,090 5,114

Debentures 4,013 3,629

Deferred revenue and other liabilities 15,081 9,737

Income taxes payable - 660



396,477 445,215 Long-term liabilities





Other financial liabilities 27,614 33,111

Borrowings 15,158 14,573

Deferred tax liability 5,495 5,862



$ 444,744 $ 498,761







Shareholders' equity (deficiency)





Common shares 83,711 20,612

Warrants - 243

Contributed surplus 307 307

Exchange rights 4,853 6,773

Foreign exchange translation reserve (334) 69

Deficit (40,227) (37,881)



48,310 (9,877)



$ 493,054 $ 488,884

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)





For the three months ended

September 30,

For the nine months ended

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Revenues















Product $ 143,450 $ 113,797 $ 509,141 $ 374,316 Service

46,425

30,707

150,101

98,774 Total revenue

189,875

144,504

659,242

473,090 Cost of sales

137,480

109,615

497,163

364,856 Gross profit

52,395

34,889

162,079

108,234

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

38,942

29,814

128,518

91,078 Income before the following

13,453

5,075

33,561

17,156

















Depreciation and amortization

5,180

3,225

16,204

8,409 Finance expense, net

5,138

3,880

15,953

10,527 Special charges

1,865

4,511

7,914

8,190 Other expense

506

466

(114)

919 Income (loss) before income taxes

764

(7,007)

(6,396)

(10,889)

















Income tax expense (recovery)

70

70

(1,271)

1,544

















Net income (loss) $ 694 $ (7,077) $ (5,125) $ (12,433)

















Other comprehensive loss















Exchange loss (gain) on translation

of foreign operations

(345)

155

403

(43) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,039 $ (7,232) $ (5,528) $ (12,390)

















Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,619 $ 5,827 $ 37,119 $ 19,790

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS Financial Measurement)

Adjusted EBITDA represents net loss or income adjusted to exclude amortization, depreciation, interest expense and finance costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, income tax expense, and special charges. Special charges consist primarily of restructuring related expenses for employee terminations, lease terminations, and restructuring of acquired companies, as well as certain legal fees or provisions related to acquired companies. From time to time, it may also include adjustments in the fair value of contingent consideration, and other such non-recurring costs related to restructuring, financing, and acquisitions. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of its operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess the ability to meet capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized, defined or standardized measure under IFRS. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA will likely differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:



For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 764 $ (7,007) $ (6,396) $ (10,889) Finance expense 5,138 3,880 15,953 10,527 Depreciation and amortization 5,180 3,225 16,204 8,409 Depreciation included in cost of sales 1,271 1,348 4,052 3,488 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 401 (130) (608) 65 Special charges 1,865 4,511 7,914 8,190 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,619 $ 5,827 $ 37,119 $ 19,790

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a North American software-enabled, Hybrid IT solution provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with talent expertise and digital infrastructure offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

1. Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding Converge and its business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts". "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Converge assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For a detailed description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's filings statement available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com including its most recent Annual Information Form, its Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual and Quarterly Financial Statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

