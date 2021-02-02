Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSXV: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a national platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT solution providers in the U.S. and Canada, is pleased to announce that it has placed within the top ten best performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market throughout 2020, as highlighted by the 2021 OTCQX® Best 50.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2020.

"It is an honor to be recognized as the sixth strongest Company ranked on the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 list," stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "Despite the market uncertainties and challenges that 2020 posed for many companies around the globe, the confidence demonstrated by the investment community in Converge as reflected by our price performance and trading volume witnessed throughout 2020 was truly gratifying. We look forward to continuing to execute on our growth plan in 2021 and beyond on behalf of our shareholders."

About OTCQX best Market

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. For the complete 2021 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2021_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a North American software-enabled, Hybrid IT solution provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with talent expertise and digital infrastructure offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

