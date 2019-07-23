Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Announces the Appointment of Greg Berard as President of Converge

TORONTO, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or the "Company") (TSXV:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) is delighted to announce the appointment of Greg Berard as President of Converge. Greg's extensive involvement overseeing business development, strategic partnerships and go-to-market strategy, along with his experience as an executive sponsor for IBM and Red Hat will help the Company continue to drive its strategy of cross-selling in all customer accounts.

With the recent closing of IBM's $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat, Converge anticipates increasing demand for its Red Hat solutions as IBM continues to invest in multi-cloud as a long-term growth strategy. Converge is currently one of IBM's largest North American partners and a Red Hat Apex partner. The Company plans to leverage the IBM acquisition of Red Hat to achieve its aggressive growth plan and Greg will be a leading force in executing its strategy.

Greg Berard, President of Converge, stated, "I look forward to this opportunity and working with all our employees and clients across North America. The Converge strategy of bringing together the core offerings across all the locations of our companies will allow us to continue to offer tremendous value to our clients."

Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge, added, "We are very excited about the promotion of Greg Berard to President, as this enables him to spearhead and strengthen the relationships with all of our partners. We look forward to what the future holds for Converge and to the role Greg will play in helping us achieve our growth objectives."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. combines innovation accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The Company is building a platform of regionally-focused Hybrid IT solutions providers to enhance the ability to provide multi-cloud solutions, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence ('AI'), identity management/enterprise blockchain, resiliency, and managed services, enabling Converge to address the business and IT issues that public and private-sector organizations face today.

