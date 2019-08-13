Converge Technology Solutions Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSXV:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce that it will release the results for its second quarter for the period ended June 30th, 2019 on Wednesday, August 21st, 2019 after market close. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call on Thursday, August 22nd, 2019 at 9:00am EST hosted by Shaun Maine, Chief Executive Officer and Mary Anne Palangio, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, August 22nd, 2019

Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Time

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

Local – Toronto (+1) 416 764 8609

Toll Free – North America (+1) 888 390 0605

Conference ID: 82821225

Recording Playback Numbers:

Toronto (+1) 416 764 8677

Toll Free – North America (+1) 888 390 0541

Passcode: 821225 #

Expiry Date: Thursday, August 29th, 2019 11:59pm

A live audio webcast and archive of the conference call will be available by visiting the Company's website at https://convergetp.com/investor-relations/. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions is building a platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT solution providers that deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to clients. These capabilities are enhanced by advanced expertise in cloud solutions, artificial intelligence, blockchain, resiliency, and managed services, enabling Converge to address the business and IT challenges that public and private-sector organizations face today. To learn more about Converge, visit www.convergetp.com

For further information: Mary Anne Palangio, Chief Financial Officer, Converge Technology Solutions Corp., investors@convergetp.com, (416) 360-1495; Virtus Advisory Group, Shareholder Inquiries, Email: converge@virtusadvisory.com, Phone: 416-644-5081

