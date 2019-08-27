Converge Technology Solutions Announced as Red Hat Apex Partner

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSXV: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce that the Converge family of companies have been named as Red Hat Premier Partners, and have been selected by Red Hat, Inc. to join their Apex Partner Program. As part of Red Hat's partner ecosystem, Converge has demonstrated that it is an expert business partner with a significant focus on Red Hat related projects. Red Hat Premier Partners are well trained and highly committed to working closely with Red Hat on business opportunities.

As a member of the program, Converge will leverage new and innovative technologies that enable clients to achieve business goals that require the implementation of cloud services. In order to become a member of the Apex Partner Program, a company must support clients across the three pillars of Red Hat's business: hybrid cloud infrastructure; cloud-native development; and automation and management. Collectively, with more than 2,300 individual partner certifications across such solution areas, Red Hat Apex Partners are enabled to become trusted advisors to customers along their business transformation journey.

"Converge is well positioned to roll out Red Hat's multi-cloud enabling solutions across North America," said Shaun Maine, Chief Executive Officer of Converge. "Our relationship with Red Hat has been heavily influenced by our acquisition of Lighthouse and Greg Berard's outstanding work in growing Lighthouse's Red Hat revenue in 2018. As President of Converge, Greg Berard has been tasked with advancing the Company as a software enabled Hybrid IT Provider."

Mr. Maine continued, "We have already witnessed Red Hat contribute a growing portion of our software revenue base, and we expect this collaboration to add to that base moving forward. As we continue to help businesses along their cloud journey, the Red Hat Apex Partner program will play a key role in allowing our customers to enable multi-cloud solutions through Ansible and OpenShift regardless of their cloud platform."

D. Martin, Vice President of North America Partner Sales added, "Red Hat's partner ecosystem is a vital component in delivering powerful, flexible and open solutions, to global enterprises. We're pleased to have Converge as an Apex and Premier Business Partner, and look forward to delivering open innovation to our joint customers with them."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. combines innovation accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The Company is building a platform of regionally-focused Hybrid IT Solutions Providers to enhance the ability to provide multi-cloud solutions, blockchain, resiliency, and managed services, enabling Converge to address the business and IT issues that public and private-sector organizations face today. For more information, visit http://www.convergetp.com .

Forward-Looking Information

