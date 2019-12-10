Converge Technology Solutions Achieves Master Services Competency for VMware Cloud on Amazon Web Services

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions, Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSXV: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) announced today that it has successfully achieved a VMware Cloud on Amazon Web Services ("AWS") Master Services Competency. This competency demonstrates that Converge is committed to helping organizations accelerate their digital transformations by leveraging their validated services delivery capabilities around advanced VMware technologies.

"Ensuring our customers are enabled with the highest quality solutions has been of the utmost importance to the team at Converge since our inception, and achieving this competency furthers this goal as a trusted partner of VMware solutions," said Shaun Maine, Chief Executive Officer of Converge Technology Solutions. "Achieving the Master Services Competency is an important milestone for the Converge family of companies that further encourages our clients to confidently allocate additional portions of their IT spend to us. Organic growth is crucial to the success of our organization, and competencies such as these are a leap forward in advancing our organic growth strategy."

"VMware is pleased to recognize Converge for achieving a VMware Cloud on AWS Master Services Competency. This achievement shows customers that partners like Converge are dedicated, invested and have validated expertise in advanced VMware technologies," said Jenni Flinders, Vice President and Worldwide Channel Chief, VMware. "We value Converge as a VMware partner and appreciate its efforts in achieving this VMware distinction as it works to increase its service delivery capabilities."

VMware Master Services Competencies are designed to help partners demonstrate customer-centric solutions and technical proficiency, with proven success and expertise in a specialized area of business. These competencies also allow partners to differentiate themselves in five specific solution areas. To date, Converge has secured two of the five achievable Master Services Competencies in both VMware Cloud on AWS and Data Center Virtualization.

VMware partners can achieve VMware Master Services Competencies in:

Cloud Management and Automation – Designates expertise in delivery of VMware Cloud Management and Automation solutions and services with deep understanding and execution of cloud management design principles and methodologies.





– Designates expertise in delivery of VMware Cloud Management and Automation solutions and services with deep understanding and execution of cloud management design principles and methodologies. Data Center Virtualization – Designates expertise in delivery of VMware vSphere environments and digital infrastructure services with deep understanding of and execution in Data Center Virtualization design principles and methodologies.





– Designates expertise in delivery of VMware vSphere environments and digital infrastructure services with deep understanding of and execution in Data Center Virtualization design principles and methodologies. Digital Workspace – Designates partner organizational expertise to design, deliver and support the ongoing management of customer apps, data and virtual desktop solutions whether on-premise or cloud delivered. Achieving this competency validates partners' deep understanding and execution on VMware Horizon and VMware Workspace ONE end-user computing solutions.





– Designates partner organizational expertise to design, deliver and support the ongoing management of customer apps, data and virtual desktop solutions whether on-premise or cloud delivered. Achieving this competency validates partners' deep understanding and execution on VMware Horizon and VMware Workspace ONE end-user computing solutions. Network Virtualization – Designates expertise in the delivery of VMware NSX environments and services with deployment and optimization of NSX environment capabilities.





– Designates expertise in the delivery of VMware NSX environments and services with deployment and optimization of NSX environment capabilities. VMware Cloud on AWS – Designates expertise in the deployment of an integrated cloud solution that delivers an on-demand service enabling customers to run applications across a VMware Cloud Infrastructure environment with access to a broad range of AWS services.

The VMware Partner Network is the framework for collaboration between VMware and its partners, offering a wide range of benefits, training, certifications and rewards. The VMware Partner Network includes a range of programs to meet the needs of a variety of partner expertise. Read more about VMware Partner Network.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. combines innovation accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The Company is building a platform of regionally-focused Hybrid IT solutions providers to enhance the ability to provide multi-cloud solutions, blockchain, resiliency, and managed services, enabling Converge to address the business and IT issues that public and private-sector organizations face today. For more information, visit http://www.convergetp.com.

