Convenience Store Operators Applaud Conservative Commitment to End Pharmacy-Only Rule for Nicotine Pouches

TORONTO, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - As Canadians cast their ballots today, independent convenience store operators across the country are welcoming the Conservative Party of Canada's1 pledge to end the pharmacy-only restriction on nicotine pouch sales — a decision that will directly help thousands of small businesses and support public health efforts to help smokers quit.

The United Korean Canadian Industry Association (UKCIA), representing thousands of independent convenience stores, praised the Conservative commitment to restore the ability of corner stores to sell regulated, approved nicotine pouches — reversing a controversial decision made in 2024 by then-Health Minister Mark Holland.

"We applaud the Conservative Party for recognizing the critical role that independent convenience stores play in serving their communities," said Kenny Shim, President of the UKCIA. "Convenience stores have a proven track record of responsibly selling age-restricted products. This commitment would allow us to once again offer smokers a safer, regulated option in a convenient location where they already shop."

The previous ban pushed some consumers to purchase pouches from the black market, purchasing products that are unregulated, untaxed and potentially dangerous. This action jeopardized public safety, and cost small retailers millions in lost revenue. Most impacted were the thousands of convenience stores owned and operated by hardworking New Canadians — small family businesses operating in every city, town, and rural community across Canada.

Today, the UKCIA is also calling on the Liberal Party of Canada to match the Conservative commitment and pledge to reverse Minister Holland's flawed decision.

"Helping small businesses should not be a partisan issue. Supporting public health should not be a partisan issue," said Shim. "We urge Mr. Carney and the Liberal Party to show that they too support hardworking small business owners and adult smokers trying to quit, by matching the Conservative commitment."

The UKCIA and its members are encouraging all their customers to vote today. We look forward to working with whichever party forms government after today and are committed to collaborating on smart policies that support public health, consumer safety, and Canada's small business economy.

________________________________________

SOURCE United Korean Canadian Industry Association (UKCIA)

For media inquiries: Kenny Shim, President, United Korean Canadian Industry Association (UKCIA), [email protected], 416-414-6518