Canada's Corner Store Owners Call on Federal Leaders: Stop Ignoring Us

Hardworking New Canadians Forgotten in Election.

TORONTO, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - As federal leaders crisscross the country for votes, one critical community is being left out of the conversation: Canada's convenience store operators, many of whom are new Canadians and frontline workers in every neighbourhood. The ban on convenience stores selling regulated, and approved nicotine pouches is just the latest blow to these small businesses.

Beyond regulatory hurdles at home, Canada's corner store operators are now grappling with the ripple effects of U.S. tariffs on goods commonly stocked in local shops. With profit margins already razor-thin, these added costs, passed down through supply chains, are squeezing small business owners even further. As essential consumer products become more expensive to stock and sell, many retailers are facing difficult decisions about staffing, hours of operation, and even long-term viability. The lack of federal recognition for these challenges adds insult to injury.

In 2024, then-Health Minister Mark Holland issued a directive banning the sale of nicotine pouches in convenience stores. The move was widely condemned by both retailers and consumers.

"This decision didn't help smokers quit — it drove them into the arms of the black market, where unregulated and untaxed products now thrive," said Kenny Shim, spokesperson for the United Korean Canadian Industry Alliance (UKCIA), the largest independent convenience store association in Canada.

"Meanwhile, honest, hard-working retailers — many of them immigrant entrepreneurs — have lost millions in revenue and are being punished for doing things right." added Shim

Canada's 9,000+ independent c-stores serve communities in every province and have long been trusted to responsibly sell age-restricted products like tobacco, alcohol, and lottery tickets.

"We have a solid record on ID checks and compliance. Our members follow the rules. Yet for years, our sector has been ignored by Ottawa — particularly on the growing problem of illicit trade," said Shim.

Earlier this year, convenience store operators welcomed commitments from members of the Conservative Party to reverse Minister Holland's decision if elected. Now, with the federal election just days away, the sector is turning to Prime Minister Mark Carney — should he form government — to reverse the decision in order to help these small business owners stay afloat in these increasingly difficult economic times.

"We're family-run, community-based businesses doing our best to stay afloat," said Shim. "Mr. Carney, if you truly care about small business, don't forget the convenience store operator in your riding and across Canada. Reversing this ban would strengthen our stores and deal a serious blow to the black market. And you can trust us to keep these products out of the hands of minors — just like we do every single day."

Independent convenience store operators across Canada stand ready to work with whomever forms the next government — and are eager to collaborate on policies that support public health and Canada's small business economy.

SOURCE United Korean Canadian Industry Association (UKCIA)

