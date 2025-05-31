Convenience Store Group Urge Health Minister to Reverse Flawed Nicotine Pouch Ban to Help More Smokers Quit

TORONTO, May 31, 2025 /CNW/ - On this World No Tobacco Day, the United Korean Convenience Industry Alliance (UKCIA) is calling on newly appointed Health Minister Marjorie Michel to act decisively in correcting a harmful policy introduced by her predecessor, Mark Holland: the ban on nicotine pouches in convenience stores.

Canada's corner store operators have a long, proud history of responsibly retailing age-restricted products. They are uniquely positioned to support public health objectives by helping adult smokers transition to lower-risk alternatives. Yet, under Minister Holland's tenure, the federal government banned the sale of regulated nicotine pouches in convenience stores—resulting in consumers turning instead to the black market to purchase these popular products.

"Minister Michel has an opportunity to reset Canada's approach to helping smokers quit," said Kenny Shim President of UKCIA. "That starts by reversing Minister Holland's ministerial order and allow responsible retailers to offer adult consumers regulated, safer nicotine alternatives."

The UKCIA urges Minister Michel and Prime Minister Mark Carney to address two urgent priorities:

Reverse the Ban on Nicotine Pouches in C-Stores

This prohibition prevents adult smokers from accessing products that are widely recognized as part of a harm-reduction strategy. Regulated and approved nicotine pouches—already sold in pharmacies—should be equally available in convenience stores that operate under strict ID protocols and retail standards.



Increase Penalties on Canada's Growing Illicit Market of Tobacco Products

Illegal tobacco and nicotine products are increasingly available to consumers. These products are often sold without age checks, without health warnings, and without regulation—routinely out of the trunks of cars, online, or at unlicensed outlets. This thriving black market undermines both public health and law-abiding businesses.

"Our members are on the front lines," said Shim "We see firsthand how the illegal market continues to expand while government enforcement lags behind. Meanwhile, responsible retailers are being punished for doing the right thing."

Smoking rates in Canada continue to decline, thanks in part to innovation and new and less harmful alternatives. But restricting access to those very tools—while ignoring the unregulated alternatives flooding the streets—is a backwards approach. The UKCIA, which represents 2000 small businesses across the country, calls on Minister Michel to listen to their concerns and act accordingly.

World No Tobacco Day should be a time to move forward—not fall behind.

