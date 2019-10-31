Contract talks break off with Coast Mountain Bus Company

VANCOUVER, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Coast Mountain Bus Company's refusal to make any significant offers over the last 48 hours have forced Unifor Locals 111 and 2200 negotiators to call off talks.

"We have not had a serious offer from the company since we served strike notice," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "In other words, the company feels very comfortable with system-wide job action."

Unifor negotiators say that there has been no progress on working conditions, benefits, or wages—contrary to a statement issued on Thursday by Coast Mountain Bus Company president Michael McDaniel.

"I don't know what contract talks Mr. McDaniel is following, but the employer has made virtually no movement this week on the issues that have got us to a 99% strike mandate," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Transit workers are very disheartened and Metro Vancouver's passengers should be disappointed in CMBC's unwillingness to find a solution."

McGarrigle says that, without progress on breaks for operators and consideration of parity with similar workers in Canada and Translink's own system, nearly 5,000 members will escalate job action in the coming weeks.

There are no further talks scheduled. A uniform and overtime ban will commence at 8 a.m. on November 1.

