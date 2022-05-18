Contract delivers higher wages and groundbreaking benefits to part-time Metro warehouse workers

The bargaining committee brought the new agreement to the part-time membership four months ahead of the expiry of their previous contract to accelerate the implementation of pay hikes and new benefits, which will now take effect May 29, 2022.

"We went into negotiations on the heels of the deal recently ratified by the full-time workers unit at these same Metro distribution locations with the goal to build on that success and continue to raise the bar for warehouse workers," said Len Poirier, Interim Assistant to the Unifor National President.

The new three-year agreement covers the 225 part-time workers at Metro Distribution Centre locations in Toronto's west end.

"The bargaining committee worked to achieve an agreement that recognizes the reality of what is needed to recruit and retain workers in today's employment environment," said Gord Currie, Unifor Local 414 President. "At a time when inflation is on the rise it was important to ensure that our warehouse members continue to progress in terms of wages and benefits."

Some examples of the huge gains made on wages are:

Immediate pay rate increase of $4.05 per hour with a total gain of $5.55 over the agreement. New hire start rate moves from $17.45 to $21.50 effective May 29, 2022 and will reach a starting rate of $23.00 as of September 29, 2025 .





per hour with a total gain of over the agreement. New hire start rate moves from to effective and will reach a starting rate of as of . Top pay rate immediately increases by $4.65 an hour with a total gain of $6.15 over the agreement. Top rate moves from $18.85 to $23.50 effective May 29, 2022 and will reach a top rate of $25.00 as of September 29, 2025 .





an hour with a total gain of over the agreement. Top rate moves from to effective and will reach a top rate of as of . Reduced hours of work progression schedule to vastly reduce time required to receive top rate

Other highlights of the new collective agreement include:

Multiple improvements to the health and welfare plan, including a new first comprehensive prescription Drug Plan for part-time workers





Increase to annual vision and footwear coverage





Added personal leave day

As the union for warehouse workers, Unifor's 'Warehouse Workers Unite' campaign gives voice to workers to improve working conditions in warehousing, distribution and logistics facilities across the country.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

