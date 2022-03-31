TORONTO, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is warning consumers to avoid using Credivo Financial Services (Credivo) to obtain a mortgage as it is not licensed to conduct mortgage business in Ontario.

Credivo Financial Service is located at 411 Roosevelt Ave in Ottawa, postal code K2A 3X9, and advertising through its website https://credivofinancialservice.com/.

It has been reported that Credivo is soliciting "Home Loans" to collect consumers' employment, housing and income information and upfront fees. Once consumers pay the fees, Credivo ceases communication and does not provide funding for a mortgage.

FSRA encourages consumers to exercise caution if they are contacted by Credivo or anyone using the above website or claiming to represent the company.

In Ontario, only a FSRA-licensed principal broker, mortgage agent or broker may perform assessments of consumers for mortgages*. They must also work for a licensed mortgage brokerage. Credivo Financial Service is not a FSRA-licensed mortgage brokerage.

FSRA licenses mortgage brokerages, brokers, and agents to safeguard public confidence and trust in Ontario's financial services. If consumers obtain a mortgage through individuals or companies not licensed by FSRA, they are not protected under the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 and its regulations that govern Ontario's licensed mortgage brokerages, brokers and agents.

Consumers are encouraged to check the public registry to ensure they are working with a licensed mortgage broker, agent, brokerage, or administrator.

Learn more

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone.

For public inquiries, please email [email protected].

*Certain financial institutions and their mortgage professionals, such as banks, may be exempt from obtaining a mortgage broker or agent licence.

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario

For further information: FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES: Russ Courtney, Senior Media Relations and Digital Officer, Financial Services Regulatory Authority, C: 437-225-8551, Email: [email protected]