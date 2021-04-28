Communities Affected: Ontario

TORONTO, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) has received numerous reports of consumers receiving emails that offer to assess eligibility for the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program (CEAP). These emails have led consumers to mistakenly believe that they are applying for CEAP, or that an energy assessment is needed in order to qualify for CEAP.

No energy assessment, audit, inspection or home visit is required to apply for CEAP.

CEAP is funded by the Government of Ontario. Applications for CEAP can only be made to your electricity or natural gas utility or your unit sub-meter provider (if you live in a building that is served by a unit sub-meter provider).

If you receive an email or other communication from an individual or company offering to help you apply for or look into whether you qualify for CEAP, please be careful. Do not agree to an energy assessment just because you are interested in CEAP, and know that if you have already agreed to an energy assessment, it is not required to qualify or apply for CEAP. Similarly, you are not required to purchase any goods or other services from any individual or company in order to qualify or apply for this program.

To learn how to apply for CEAP, please visit the OEB's website at oeb.ca/billhelp. You will also find information about two other energy bill support programs: the Ontario Electricity Support Program (OESP) and the Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP). No energy assessment, audit, inspection or home visit is needed in order to qualify or apply for these programs, nor do you need to purchase any goods or other services from any individual or company.

If you are concerned about any suspicious communications, you can contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501. If you are experiencing difficulties paying your electricity or natural gas bills, contact your utility about setting up a payment plan or to see if you qualify for an energy bill support program. If you want to learn more about energy bill support programs, you can call the OEB toll-free at 1-877-632-2727.

Consumer Tips:

If a company claims that an energy assessment, audit, inspection or home visit is required or that you need to purchase goods or other services to complete an application for CEAP, OESP or LEAP, this is false.

Beware messages from individuals or organizations you are not familiar with that claim to offer help accessing energy bill support programs.

Consumers should be cautious about sharing their personal information or utility account information with any individual or organization they are not familiar with.

Know who you are dealing with. If someone calls you, ask for the name of the person you are speaking with, the company they represent and their telephone number.

Remain vigilant and continue to use safe web browsing and email practices. Make sure you are accessing a safe and trusted source such as your utility's website or call centre telephone number exactly as displayed on your bill.

For further information: Media Inquiries, Phone: 416-544-5171, Email: [email protected]; Consumer Inquiries, 416-314-2455 / 1-877-632-2727

