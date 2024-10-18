Ontario Energy Board Announces Changes to Electricity Prices for Households, Small Businesses and Farms

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) announced today that electricity prices under the Regulated Price Plan (RPP) for households, small business and farms will change as of November 1, 2024. Winter Time-of-Use (TOU) hours and the change in threshold for residential customers on Tiered pricing will also take effect.

Power is Personal. Some customers may prefer Time-of-Use or Ultra-Low Overnight prices, while others may favour Tiered prices. Learn about your options here: https://www.oeb.ca/choice

Also, effective November 1, 2024, the Ontario government's Ontario Electricity Rebate (OER) will change to 13.1%. The OER provides a rebate on the electricity bill subtotal for residential, small business and farm customers. For a typical residential customer1 who uses 700 kWh of electricity per month, the OER will decrease bills by about $17 each month.

Table 1 shows the TOU prices set by the OEB for November 1, 2024, and the hours to which those prices apply.

Table 1 - Winter TOU Prices, Effective November 1, 2024

Winter TOU Price Periods November 1, 2024 TOU Prices Off-Peak Weekdays 7 p.m. – 7 a.m., all day weekends and holidays 7.6 ¢/kWh Mid-Peak Weekdays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. 12.2 ¢/kWh On-Peak Weekdays 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. 15.8 ¢/kWh

Table 2 shows the prices for customers on the Tiered price plan as well as the kilowatt-hour thresholds. The seasonal change in the threshold for residential customers provides for an additional 400 kWh/month at the lower price in the Winter:

Table 2 – Winter Tiered Prices, Effective November 1, 2024



Winter Tier Thresholds November 1, 2024 Tiered Prices Tier 1 Residential – first 1,000 kWh/month Non-residential – first 750 kWh/month 9.3 ¢/kWh Tier 2 Residential – for electricity used above 1,000 kWh/month Non-residential – for electricity used above 750 kWh/month 11.0 ¢/kWh

Table 3 shows the prices for customers on the Ultra Low Overnight (ULO) price plan and the hours to which those prices apply.

Table 3 - Ultra Low Overnight (ULO) Price Plan, Effective November 1, 2024

ULO Price Periods (Year-round) November 1, 2024 ULO Prices ULO Ultra-Low Overnight Every day 11 p.m. – 7 a.m. 2.8 ¢/kWh ULO Weekend Off-Peak Weekends and holidays 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. 7.6 ¢/kWh ULO Mid-Peak Weekdays 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. 12.2 ¢/kWh ULO On-Peak Weekdays 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. 28.4 ¢/kWh

Power is Personal

Residential, small business and farm customers can choose their price plan, either TOU, Tiered or ULO prices. The OEB has an online bill calculator to help customers who are considering a switch in price plans. For more information, see oeb.ca/choice.

Programs to Support Electricity Customers

Find out about low-income bill payment support programs at oeb.ca/billhelp and at ontario.ca/yourelectricitybill.

Winter Disconnection Ban

Under the OEB's winter disconnection ban electricity distributors cannot disconnect residential customers for non-payment from November 15, 2024, to April 30, 2025. Find out more about the rules electricity and natural gas utilities must follow, including those related to disconnection.

Additional Information and Resources

___________________________________________

1 The total bill impact for individual customers across the province may vary depending on the customer's electricity usage and the utility that serves them.

